Appalachian Regional Commission to showcase SWVA outdoor adventures
Outdoor adventures will be in the spotlight next week as the Appalachian Regional Commission tours Southwest Virginia for its annual conference. On Tuesday, the ARC, an economic development partnership agency of the federal government and 13 state governments, will host its annual commission meeting from 8:30-10:30 a.m. at the Oxbow Center in St. Paul, according to the organization’s communications director, Janiene Bohannon.heraldcourier.com
