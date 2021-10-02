CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Around the Empire: Yankees news - 10/2/21

By Jake Devin
Pinstripe Alley
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York Post | Greg Joyce: Luis Severino hasn’t returned in the way the Yankees initially imagined, but he’s still managed to give the team a shot in the arm. Severino has looked sharp in a handful of bullpen outings, and he will give the relief corps a heavy dose of versatility entering the playoffs. Severino’s effectiveness as a reliever and background as a starter will give Aaron Boone ample leeway to deploy Sevy in short bursts as a one-inning reliever, or across multiple innings, depending on what the team needs at any given moment.

The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The J.D. Martinez News

If the Boston Red Sox are going to take down the New York Yankees in the American League Wild Card Game tonight, they’ll need to do it without star slugger J.D. Martinez. Martinez was not included on Boston’s roster for the AL Wild Card Game due to a sprained left ankle. He suffered the injury in the fifth inning of Boston’s regular-season finale on Sunday.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Brett Gardner’s 10-word message about his future with Yankees after wild-card game loss to Red Sox

The New York Yankees flamed out of the 2021 MLB postseason after getting wrecked by the Boston Red Sox in a 6-2 American League wild-card game loss at Fenway Park on Tuesday. The Yankees crashing and burning against their fiercest rival and despite a luxurious payroll only add fuel to an offseason that’s going to have them answering plenty of questions, including whether the team’s future would still include veteran outfielder Brett Gardner — at least until the end of the 2022 MLB season.
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees who could be in different uniforms next season

The New York Yankees have fallen short of the ultimate goal once again. The “streak” will now be extended to 12 years for the most iconic team in sports failing to even reach the World Series. The season was filled with highs and many, many lows, but it’s time to unbuckle your seatbelt and get off the ride because the rollercoaster year has now come to an abrupt stop.
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees Mailbag: Aaron Hicks’ future, Judge extension possibilities, and Severino’s status

Good afternoon everyone, it’s arrived faster than anyone hoped but the offseason editions of the mailbag have arrived. From here on out, the mailbag will be running every two weeks, due to a slower amount of information trickling in and a lack of action going on. Without further ado, let’s open up the mailbag for more of your Yankees questions. Remember to send in your questions for our (bi)weekly call by e-mail to pinstripealleyblog [at] gmail [dot] com.
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

An Unconventional Plan

So let me start out by saying this won't be the typical "back up the truck" or "trade everyone" offseason proposal. That is because I doubt the Yankees (Hal/Cashman) will make drastic changes. That being said, I would love adding Seager or Freeman to our lineup (But this isn't MLB the show).
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

Fire.Aaron.Boone.Today.

I've been a Yankees fan since my first time going to the Stadium to watch Mickey Mantle play. I've lived in Red Sox territory for decades and, for a short time, within a 5-iron of Fenway. Living here when the Yankees are swept in the Bronx by the Red Sox is, well, unpleasant. But we carry on with hope and conviction that each year will be the year we return to the Series. Imagine our bewilderment when Cash decided that Aaron Boone was manager material - no management experience to speak of, a mediocre baseball career with one notable exception, and no evidence that he can motivate players or manage a bullpen.
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

a quick thought on 2021 and looking forward to 2022

There has already been a lot said and written about 2021. I liked in the YES postgame how the guys were pretty much all in agreement that while the season wasn't the success we all hoped for, it wasn't a failure either but it is a disappointment. I also thought Jack and Michael hit the nail on the head looking forward. Keeping or removing Boone by itself isn't enough. This team has to shake up its philosophy. Whether that means some new analytics people, new scouting, new coaching, it's got to be something other than the guy who simply follows THE PLAN set by the front office. I'm not always Michael Kay's biggest fan (or even any kind of fan) but I appreciated his emotion in his disappointment and that he pointed the finger at the entire organization. Boone said a lot about how the league caught up to the Yankees. While I disagree (there were plenty of terrible teams this year too), I would agree that the Yankees thought they were clever and could get away with some inferior pieces and that clearly didn't work. I've also seen many places say the Yankees need to stop emulating the Rays and start emulating the Dodgers. I hope the Yanks feel that way too.
BASEBALL
Sports Illustrated

Alex Rodriguez Was a Disaster in the Booth During Yankees–Red Sox

Here are four words no baseball fan ever wants to hear: The game’s on ESPN. MLB’s do-or-die wild-card playoffs should be the most exciting games of the year, but they aren’t when Matt Vasgersian and Alex Rodriguez are on the call. The pair (accompanied by reporter Buster Olney) are a chore to listen to on Sunday Night Baseball during the regular season. Those broadcasts feel like a baseball talk show competing with the game being played on the field, but the lack of focus on the game itself isn’t the fault of the guys in the booth. (It’s a production decision made by the higher-ups at ESPN.) What really makes those games unbearable is A-Rod’s uncanny ability to repeatedly say some of the weirdest things imaginable.
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

Addressing the Offense

The Yankees offense was mostly anemic in 2021, as anyone who watched the majority of the games can attest. We have all identified the areas where changes could and should be made. Here are some ideas I came up with to address the offense. Are these moves perfect? Probably not, but I'm also not sitting in the GM seat for the Yankees! Could these types of moves be made/packages tweaked to either obtain the players in question, or others of similar caliber? Maybe. Are my ideas realistic in terms of the trades being balanced? Let me know!
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

Today on Pinstripe Alley - 10/2/21

There’s no getting around how annoying last night’s loss happened to be. They should’ve scored more than one run in the first eight innings. They shouldn’t have given pivotal late-season innings to Domingo Germán and Albert Abreu when at the very least, Aroldis Chapman and Lucas Luetge were available. Their final two at-bats should’ve been more competitive.
MLB
chatsports.com

Yankees 2, Rays 12: Plenty of blame to go around in embarrassing loss

On a day the Yankees were playing a big game, most Yankees came up small this afternoon in the Bronx. Starter Jordan Montgomery was battered around to the tune of seven well-earned runs allowed, and the Yankees bats managed only four hits off of five Tampa Bay pitchers. The game was an unmerciful beating at the hands a team that is simply on a different level than the Yankees are.
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

Looking Ahead

After Tuesday’s debacle in the AL Wild Card game, the Yankees must now begin the rebuilding process to make them a contending team in 2022. The Yankees can’t keep plugging the holes half-way and figure that it will suffice. It didn’t this season. The issues that must be addressed are:
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

How do the Yankees match up against Nathan Eovaldi?

The Boston Red Sox square off against the New York Yankees this evening in a Wild Card matchup that is sure to be one for the ages. Though Yankees fans breathed a collective sigh of relief when Chris Sale pitched on Sunday, the Yankees still have their work cut out for them as the hard-throwing Nathan Eovaldi is set to take the mound for Boston.
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees announce Wild Card Game lineup against Boston

The Yankees have announced their starting lineup ahead of tonight’s clash with the Red Sox in the American League Wild Card Game. These are the ten players they’ll trot out initially as they try to advance through the do-or-die matchup at Fenway Park:. There’s intrigue right from the top, as...
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

The Yankees have a strong pitching foundation for 2022

The Yankees’ offense has been heavily criticized for failing to come through when it mattered the most. In reality, outside of Aaron Judge (39 home runs, 148 wRC+) and Giancarlo Stanton (35 dingers, 137 wRC+), no hitters whatsoever played up to their expectations. The Yankees were 18th in MLB in runs scored per game, with 4.4, and 13th in OPS with .729. They had several disappointing starts failing to establish any kind of rhythm at the plate for prolonged spells. To call it “ugly at times” is probably polite.
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

Revisiting the 1996 ALCS Jeffrey Maier-assisted Derek Jeter homer

On this day 25 years ago, one of the craziest and most controversial plays in Yankees postseason history occurred, and I was there to experience it in person. In Game 1 of the ALCS against the Orioles, then-rookie Derek Jeter hit an eighth-inning home to the score, enraging the Baltimore players who saw interference on the play. As most fans surely know, the Yankees went on to win the game, the ALCS, and the 1996 World Series.
MLB

