Around the Empire: Yankees news - 10/2/21

There has already been a lot said and written about 2021. I liked in the YES postgame how the guys were pretty much all in agreement that while the season wasn't the success we all hoped for, it wasn't a failure either but it is a disappointment. I also thought Jack and Michael hit the nail on the head looking forward. Keeping or removing Boone by itself isn't enough. This team has to shake up its philosophy. Whether that means some new analytics people, new scouting, new coaching, it's got to be something other than the guy who simply follows THE PLAN set by the front office. I'm not always Michael Kay's biggest fan (or even any kind of fan) but I appreciated his emotion in his disappointment and that he pointed the finger at the entire organization. Boone said a lot about how the league caught up to the Yankees. While I disagree (there were plenty of terrible teams this year too), I would agree that the Yankees thought they were clever and could get away with some inferior pieces and that clearly didn't work. I've also seen many places say the Yankees need to stop emulating the Rays and start emulating the Dodgers. I hope the Yanks feel that way too.

BASEBALL ・ 4 DAYS AGO