Around the Empire: Yankees news - 10/2/21
New York Post | Greg Joyce: Luis Severino hasn’t returned in the way the Yankees initially imagined, but he’s still managed to give the team a shot in the arm. Severino has looked sharp in a handful of bullpen outings, and he will give the relief corps a heavy dose of versatility entering the playoffs. Severino’s effectiveness as a reliever and background as a starter will give Aaron Boone ample leeway to deploy Sevy in short bursts as a one-inning reliever, or across multiple innings, depending on what the team needs at any given moment.www.pinstripealley.com
Comments / 0