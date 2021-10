DuBOIS — Ben Cramer, a paramedic with AmServ DuSAN Ambulance of DuBois, has been treating patients and saving lives for 21 years. Cramer, a Reynoldsville native, said his journey started 24 years ago in late 1997, when he had the desire to volunteer with Sykesville Ambulance, where he was doing mostly driving. He wasn’t positive about the position at first, he said.