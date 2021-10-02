CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Miami, FL

Despite Rally, UNC Volleyball Drops Marathon Match At Miami

By Michael Koh
chapelboro.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA valiant comeback effort fell just short for the UNC volleyball team Friday night, as they couldn’t close out a deciding fifth set against Miami and fell, three sets to two. The Hurricanes won close decisions in the first two frames, including a 29-27 first set win in which Carolina...

chapelboro.com

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To The Latest Tiger Woods News

Earlier this week, golf fans were treated to a sight they never thought they’d see when news of Tiger Woods‘ awful car accident first emerged. Earlier this week, he was spotted back out on the golf course with his son, Charlie. Woods had a sleeve on his right leg, which he broke in several places as a result of the accident.
GOLF
blackchronicle.com

Two WNBA Players Released from Team After Video of Wild Brawl Goes Viral

WNBA stars Courtney Williams and Crystal Bradford have both been released from the Atlanta Dream. Williams. a point guard who helped to revive the struggling Atlanta franchise was the No. 8 pick in the 2016 draft, was embroiled in a wild brawl that was caught on video, ESPN reports. And even more problematic Williams posted the video of herself in the fight along with two teammates.
BASKETBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Sports
City
Marathon, FL
The Spun

Look: Embarrassing Crowd For NFL Game Sunday Afternoon

The Houston Texans currently have a 12-6 lead over the New England Patriots in the second quarter. Too bad not many of their fans are there to see it. Let’s just say the crowd at NRG Stadium this afternoon is a sparse one. That’s not that surprising, considering the Texans have lost three straight and fell 40-0 to the Buffalo Bills last week.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc#Volleyball#Hurricanes#Florida State#The Tar Heels#Acc#Chapelboro Com
The Spun

There’s Reportedly 1 Major Sleeper For Arch Manning

A handful of schools have been consistently mentioned as the favorites for five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning. The five-star quarterback recruit – the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning – has been most linked to Alabama, Georgia and Texas, among other programs. The Bulldogs and the Longhorns have been most consistently named the favorites for the Louisiana native.
FOOTBALL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Georgia jumps to No. 1 in ESPN's FPI rankings

Georgia has perhaps the best defense in the country, making a statement against a previously unbeaten Arkansas squad on Saturday. The Bulldogs didn’t allow the Razorbacks to score a single point in a 37-0 blowout win at Sanford Stadium in Athens. When ESPN updated its Football Power Index (FPI) rankings...
GEORGIA STATE
latechsports.com

LA Tech Drops Match to UTEP

EL PASO, Texas -- The Louisiana Tech volleyball team dropped match to UTEP, 3-0, Saturday afternoon inside Memorial Gym in El Paso, Texas. UTEP moves to 13-4 overall and 2-2 in C-USA play with the win, while the Lady Techsters drop to 6-14 on the year and 0-6 in conference play. Scores of the match in favor of the Miners were, 25-22, 25-16, 25-17. UTEP took control quickly, jumping out to a 6-1 lead forcing an early LA Tech timeout. The Lady Techsters would respond cutting the deficit down to three at 13-10 as sophomoreCarly Doros recorded a trio of kill, while sophomore Morgan Smith added a pair of kills and a block. The Miners pushed the lead right back out to six at 17-11, before Tech was able to put together a 7-1 run to even things up at 18-18. Tech's run featured kills by freshman Jaena Bell and sophomore's Mallory Meers, Ainsley Yanz and Samantha Hicks as well as a double block by Meers and Doros. The two teams would trade points until the Miners took the set, 25-22, scoring four out of the last five points in the set.
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
Sports
chapelboro.com

UNC Volleyball Falls to Virginia in Four Sets

The UNC volleyball team took its second straight loss after 11 straight wins to begin the season, falling in four sets to Virginia in Chapel Hill Sunday. The Tar Heels and Cavaliers split easy wins in the first two sets, with Virginia taking the first by a 25-17 margin and Carolina cruising in the second, 25-15. The third set was the most competitive of the match, with UNC never being quite able to pull away from the visitors despite holding a lead throughout most of the frame. A kill from Kaya Merkler gave Carolina a set point at 24-23, and a chance to take a two sets to one advantage. But an attacking error from Mabrey Shaffmaster evened the set up at 24-24, and Virginia won the next two points to take the critical frame by a 26-24 score.
VIRGINIA STATE
Powell Tribune

Volleyball shows growth despite losses

The Panther volleyball team jumped out to a quick lead against the rival Cody Broncs on Thursday, leading the entire first set and winning it 25-17. Despite the fast start, however, the Powell High School squad lost the next three sets 25-20 for an overall 3-1 loss to the Broncs.
POWELL, WY
Indiana Daily Student

Indiana volleyball wins first match of conference schedule, drops second

Indiana volleyball kicked off its Big Ten Conference schedule this weekend, taking on No. 7 Purdue and Michigan State at Wilkinson Hall in Bloomington. Indiana beat Michigan State and lost to Purdue, both of which were three-set matches. The Hoosiers started the weekend with a win against Michigan State in...
INDIANA STATE
dyc.edu

Women's Volleyball Drops Non-Conference Match at Gannon

ERIE, Pa. – The D’Youville women’s volleyball team fell to Gannon in non-conference action on Tuesday evening in straight sets. The Golden Knights, who received votes in this week’s AVCA poll, took the sets by scores of 25-7, 25-15, and 25-10. The night started well for the Saints. Back-to-back aces from Emma Wlostowski and a kill from Nathalya Rocha gave the Saints a quick 3-0 lead. The Saints led 4-1 before the Golden Knights went on a 7-0 run to take an 8-4 lead. Gannon didn’t look back in the opening set.
BUFFALO, NY
greenbayphoenix.com

Green Bay Volleyball Drops First #HLVB Match to UIC in Chicago

CHICAGO, IL --The Green Bay volleyball team could not beat an opposing Flames offense Tuesday on the road losing to UIC in straight sets (22-25, 20-25, 22-25), losing its first Horizon League match of the season after starting 2-0. Anna Eaton finished with seven kills on the day to lead the Phoenix offense while finishing with a hitting percentage of .455. GB got seven digs from Iro Chounta along with six blocks from Tiffany Paalman to lead them defensively.
GREEN BAY, WI
Great Bend Tribune

GBMS volleyball teams sweeps matches

The Great Bend Middle School eighth-grade volleyball team has been perfect through 16 matches. The Panthers swept Dodge City Middle School and Dodge City Comanche. The Panthers swept Garden City Horace Good 25-28, 25-9 and Dodge City Middle School 25-21, 25-7 at home. Coach Michelle Barber rallied her girls and...
GREAT BEND, KS
Marysville Journal-Tribune

Bunsold spikers drop match

The Bunsold Middle School eighth-grade volleyball team lost to Dublin Eversole Run on Wednesday. The Lady Monarchs fell 10-25, 25-18, 25-27. Aaliyah West tallied nine kills and three blocks for the Monarchs. Gwen Dyal added four kills.
SPORTS
gozips.com

Zips Volleyball Travels to Miami This Week

AKRON, Ohio- The Akron volleyball team returns to action this week as the Zips travel to Oxford, Ohio to face Miami (OH). The Zips will battle the RedHawks 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 30 before rounding out the two-match series at 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 1. GAME COVERAGE. Akron...
AKRON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy