Despite Rally, UNC Volleyball Drops Marathon Match At Miami

EL PASO, Texas -- The Louisiana Tech volleyball team dropped match to UTEP, 3-0, Saturday afternoon inside Memorial Gym in El Paso, Texas. UTEP moves to 13-4 overall and 2-2 in C-USA play with the win, while the Lady Techsters drop to 6-14 on the year and 0-6 in conference play. Scores of the match in favor of the Miners were, 25-22, 25-16, 25-17. UTEP took control quickly, jumping out to a 6-1 lead forcing an early LA Tech timeout. The Lady Techsters would respond cutting the deficit down to three at 13-10 as sophomoreCarly Doros recorded a trio of kill, while sophomore Morgan Smith added a pair of kills and a block. The Miners pushed the lead right back out to six at 17-11, before Tech was able to put together a 7-1 run to even things up at 18-18. Tech's run featured kills by freshman Jaena Bell and sophomore's Mallory Meers, Ainsley Yanz and Samantha Hicks as well as a double block by Meers and Doros. The two teams would trade points until the Miners took the set, 25-22, scoring four out of the last five points in the set.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO