Cocktail Corner: The mountains are (prank) calling

About this time of year, the mountains begin prank calling locals. Meanwhile, the beach has been firing off “you up?” texts at 3 a.m. since Food & Wine ended. There might be some snow in the high country, but if you’re like me, the ski season can wait. All I can think about is my shoulder season beach vacation. While I’m on that beach, I want Tiki drinks. All the Tiki drinks, and not the cloyingly sweet, frozen variations — I’m talking about a nicely balanced Mai Tai (some combination of rums, orange liqueur, lime and orgeat) or a layered, complex zombie (rums, lime, grapefruit, grenadine, cinamon, falernum, seasoned with absinthe).