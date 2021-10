On Monday, the McCracken County Fiscal Court approved new tax rates for the 2021 fiscal year. They approved a levy rate of .1070 on each $100 of real estate value, .1608 on $100 of tangible property and .025 on all bank shares located within McCracken County. The revenues from this levy will be used to maintain the county government, care of paupers, the upkeep of public roads and bridges and all other expenses.

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY ・ 14 DAYS AGO