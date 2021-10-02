CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sold-out Kroger Field will be first SEC road test for Jones, several Gators

Daily Commercial
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrincely Umanmielen is one of 44 scholarship players for ninth-ranked Florida who’ve never been on the road in a sold-out SEC game. Not all made the trip to Lexington for tonight’s game at No. 23 Kentucky, but Umanmeilen will be among them. After limited capacity crowds in 2020 due to COVID-19, the sophomore defensive end is looking forward to his first taste of a full stadium with opposing fans.

Gator Country

Jones named SEC co-Offensive Player of the Week

Florida quarterback Emory Jones was named the SEC co-Offensive Player of the Week for his performance against Tennessee, the conference office announced on Monday. The redshirt junior completed 21 of 27 passes for 209 yards and two touchdowns and rushed 15 times for 144 yards. He became the first Gator...
COLLEGE SPORTS
AllGators

How Can Emory Jones and the Florida Gators Fix Their Deep Passing Woes?

Throughout the offseason, Dan Mullen was adamant that the Gators would not be a one-dimensional team offensively in 2021. That was the case a year ago, but for great reason: Florida owned the best passing offense in the FBS, with future early draft picks in quarterback Kyle Trask, wide receiver Kadarius Toney and tight end Kyle Pitts posting elite production while offensive linemen Stone Forsythe and Brett Heggie provided stellar protection.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Daily Commercial

Whitley: UF's salvage job for the 2021 season begins with Vandy

“And on the seventh day, God created Vanderbilt” — Genesis 1:31. OK, not really. After constructing the heavens and the earth, there is no record of God thinking, “The SEC is going to be a real devil of a football conference. I should create a fine academic school that will allow the other teams a day of rest and recuperation.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
Daily Commercial

Florida takeaways: Gators rout Vandy behind Jones' career day, defensive shutout

No. 18 Florida rebounded from last week’s Kentucky loss with a dominant 42-0 homecoming win Saturday over Vanderbilt. The Gators (4-2, 2-2 SEC) pitched their first shutout since 2019 and quarterback Emory Jones accounted for 313 total yards and four touchdowns, extending the program’s winning streak over the Commodores (2-4, 0-2 SEC) to eight games.
FLORIDA STATE
The Clemson Insider

Bad news for Ohio State

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day delivered some tough news as the Buckeyes head into their Week 4 matchup against Akron during his weekly radio show Thursday. In all likelihood, there will be a new (...)
OHIO STATE
The Spun

Arch Manning’s Recruitment Might Come Down To 2 Schools

The recruitment of 2023 five-star quarterback Arch Manning could end up coming down to two prominent schools. While Nick Saban tried to get a not-so-subtle pitch in to the Manning family on Monday night, the race for the quarterback prodigy might come down to two other schools. Georgia and Texas,...
FOOTBALL
Larry Brown Sports

Lane Kiffin has message for media about Alabama

Alabama had to sweat out a win against Florida last week, which is something the Crimson Tide have not been all that accustomed to in the Nick Saban era. A lot of people felt the Gators exposed some of Alabama’s weaknesses, but Lane Kiffin wishes the media would stop talking about that.
ALABAMA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban confirms return of suspended Alabama defender

Alabama sophomore linebacker Quandarrius Robinson didn’t play against Miami or Mercer, but ended up dressing out for the first time this season on Saturday for the Crimson Tide’s game against Florida. On Monday, Nick Saban announced that the Birmingham, Ala. product had returned after sitting out 2 games due to...
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Ohio State’s Attendance

Ohio State has consistently had one of the highest attendance numbers in college football. Ohio Stadium seats more than 100,000 fans, with the Buckeyes playing in front of a six-figure crowd nearly every week. This week is different, though. Ohio State is coming off a tough home loss to Oregon....
OHIO STATE
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Releases His New Top 4 Rankings

Week 2 of the college football season is now behind us and while there weren’t many surprises, the one we had may wind up being the biggest of the season. Ohio State lost to Oregon over the weekend in a shocking upset, and that’s led ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit to make a major adjustment to his top 4.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Lane Kiffin Fires Back At ESPN Host Who Called Him A “Clown”

In just a few days, the No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels face off against No. 1 Alabama in a matchup that has the college football world salivating. It also gives college football fans an incredible coaching matchup between the GOAT in Nick Saban and his former offensive coordinator: Lane Kiffin. Ahead of the contest, Mike Wilbon of ESPN has an unnecessarily harsh message for Kiffin.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Cam Newton's brother makes game-changing play for Auburn against Georgia State

Caylin Newton made a huge play for Auburn in the third quarter of the Tigers’ game against Georgia State. Newton, who is Cam Newton’s brother, broke through on the right side and blocked a Panthers’ punt, which led to an Auburn recovery and touchdown in the end zone. It cut the deficit to 24-19, as Barton Lester made the recovery with 4:44 remaining in the third quarter.
GEORGIA STATE
