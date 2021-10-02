CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

After one of the driest years on record, it will take multiple years for some states to recover

By Allison Chinchar
CNN
CNN
 9 days ago
(CNN) — Record drought, wildfires, and water shortages have beleaguered the western US, and the forecast is not much brighter. A new water year began Friday, resetting the clock for many states who are hopeful to start anew and see better results. The water year is defined as October 1...

