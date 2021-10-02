After one of the driest years on record, it will take multiple years for some states to recover

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Monday is off to a chilly start, and it’s only going to get cooler as the week goes on.
WCCO Meteorologist Riley O’Connor says a fall-like pattern will be in place throughout the week.
Monday will be mostly cloudy with a high of 66 in the Twin Cities. Southeastern Minnesota could see some light showers.
(credit: CBS)
Temperatures will stay above average through midweek. Thursday will bring a drop down to average temperatures, and it should stay that way through the weekend.
Wednesday could be a wet one, with a good chance of rain and plenty of wind, too.
More On WCCO.com:
3 Men Arrested After ‘Hellish’ Mass Shooting At St. Paul Bar Leaves 1 Dead, 14 Injured
Mark Rosen Sounds Vikings Gjallarhorn In Honor Of Wife, Denise
'Insane, It's Been Super Busy': Vet Clinics Overwhelmed, Owners Waiting Weeks To Get Pets Checked Out
‘It Was Unbelievable’: Hunter Bags 600-Pound Bear In Western Wisconsin
Comments / 0