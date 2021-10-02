CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lancaster County, PA

Trick-or-treat 2021: When to take your kids out in Lancaster County, plus 13 places to trunk-or-treat

By MICKAYLA MILLER
Lancaster Online
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2020, several Lancaster County townships and municipalities took different approaches to trick-or-treating. Some hosted socially distanced trunk-or-treats, while others let the event be up to a parent's discretion. This year, trick-or-treating will look more familiar to pre-pandemic times. Officially, trick-or-treating will happen Friday, Oct. 29 between 6 to 8...

lancasteronline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

3 US-based economists win Nobel for research on wages, jobs

STOCKHOLM (AP) — A U.S.-based economist won the Nobel prize in economics Monday for pioneering research that transformed widely held ideas about the labor force, showing how an increase in the minimum wage doesn’t hinder hiring and immigrants don’t lower pay for native-born workers. Two others shared the award for developing ways to study these types of societal issues.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hempfield Township, PA
Lancaster, PA
Society
Lancaster County, PA
Society
City
West Lampeter Township, PA
City
Christiana, PA
County
Lancaster County, PA
Lancaster County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Lancaster, PA
Government
City
Leola, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Ephrata, PA
City
Lancaster, PA
City
East Lampeter Township, PA
City
Lampeter, PA
Reuters

Merck seeks first U.S. authorization for COVID-19 pill

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc (MRK.N) said on Monday it has applied for U.S. emergency use authorization for its drug to treat mild-to-moderate patients of COVID-19, putting it on course to become the first oral antiviral medication for the disease. An authorization from the U.S. Food and...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Hill

GOP lawmakers introduce measure in support of Columbus Day

A pair of House Republicans introduced a measure in support of the federally recognized Columbus Day holiday amid efforts largely on the left to promote Indigenous Peoples Day instead. The resolution from GOP Reps. Andrew Garbarino (N.Y.) and Mark Amodei (Nev.) formally expresses support for recognition of the explorer Christopher...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Facebook's oversight board to meet with whistleblower Frances Haugen

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc's (FB.O) oversight board, a body set up by the social network to give independent verdicts on a small number of thorny content decisions, said on Monday it would meet with former employee and whistleblower Frances Haugen in the coming weeks. (https://bit.ly/2YDUKtO) Haugen revealed last...
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Methodist Church#Lititz Moravian Church#Twin Valley Bible Chapel#American

Comments / 0

Community Policy