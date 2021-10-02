CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to watch ‘Saturday Night Live’ season 47 premiere with Owen Wilson: Time, TV channel, FREE live stream

By Ben Axelson
Syracuse.com
Syracuse.com
 9 days ago
“Saturday Night Live” is back for its 47th season with a premiere hosted by Owen Wilson and featuring musical guest Kacey Musgraves on Saturday, October 2 (10/2/2021). The “SNL” season premiere will air on NBC at 11:30 p.m. ET. It can be streamed live on fuboTV, DirecTV Stream and other live TV services.

