Daniel Craig reveals how he landed Star Wars role

By Celebretainment
The Press
The Press
 9 days ago
Daniel Craig has revealed how being James Bond led to his 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' cameo. The 53-year-old actor - who's making his final outing as 007 in 'No Time To Die' - has recalled how being on set for 2015's 'Spectre' saw him take a shot and end up being cast by director JJ Abram's for role as a Stormtrooper.

The Press

The Press

Brentwood, CA
We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County.

