TOWSON, MD—Brianna Ross, a history teacher at Deer Park Middle Magnet School, has been named the 2021-2022 Maryland state Teacher of the Year. Each of the 24 Maryland school jurisdictions selects an outstanding teacher to compete for the award. Ross was one of eight finalists selected by the Maryland State Department of Education. "Team BCPS joins the entire state in

