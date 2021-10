Want to hack back the foliage without laying out much cash? The Black & Decker BEST935 string trimmer is the one for you. Priced at less than $38, this is a decent strimmer for the money, capable of cutting through light foliage without problems. It can’t handle heavier plants, though, and it has one thing that holds it back – literally. It requires a power cable to work, which gets in the way, can get damaged, and is generally just a pain to drag around behind you. But if you have a small yard and a power cable that can reach all of it, then it’s a decent pick for light trimming.

11 DAYS AGO