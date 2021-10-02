CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Claims of voter fraud reflect GOP’s denial of nation as it is

By Tim Steller
Las Vegas Sun
 9 days ago

Back in the late 1990s, a teammate on my recreational soccer team told me about all the “illegals” who were voting in Arizona. It was the first time I heard this claim, but certainly would not be the last. At the time, I found it interesting if suspicious. After all...

lasvegassun.com

Vanity Fair

Steve Scalise’s Election Denial Is Emblematic of the GOP’s Dangerous Path

It’s been nearly a year since Joe Biden was elected president—and what a strange year it has been. There’s been good stuff, terrible stuff, and stuff that has been wildly frustrating but not really his fault. There have been many bad faith attacks on Biden and his administration. But there have also been some areas where the criticism is entirely legitimate. But whatever one’s feelings may be about the Biden presidency at this point of his term, one thing has been absolutely clear since November 7 of last year: Biden defeated Donald Trump in the 2020 election.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Florida Republicans call for audit of election results despite the fact that Trump won the state

Florida Republicans are calling for an audit of the 2020 election results despite Donald Trump winning the state over Joe Biden.The one-term president defeated his successor by more than 371,000 votes in securing the state’s electoral votes last November.Governor Ron DeSantis, a potential rival GOP presidential candidate to Mr Trump in 2024, says that Florida “did it right” in the 2020 election. But now he and other conservative lawmakers are being pushed by party members to carry an audit of the election.Last month, the Lake County Republican Party approved five resolutions to send to every Florida state lawmaker backing the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
State
Arizona State
The Independent

No. 2 House Republican refuses to say election wasn’t stolen

The House's second-ranking Republican, Rep. Steve Scalise repeatedly refused to say on Sunday that the 2020 election wasn’t stolen, standing by Donald Trump’s lie that Democrat Joe Biden won the White House because of mass voter fraud.More than 11 months after Americans picked their president and almost nine months since Biden was inaugurated, Scalise was unwilling during a national television interview to acknowledge the legitimacy of the vote, instead sticking to his belief that the election results should not have been certified by Congress."I’ve been very clear from the beginning," he said. “If you look at a number...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
#Election Fraud#Legislature#Conservative Movement#Electoral Fraud#Gop#American#Globalist
The Guardian

‘Can you believe this?’: key takeaways from the report on Trump’s attempt to steal the election

A 394-page Senate report released Thursday offers some of the most alarming details to date of Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election. For weeks after the November election, Trump and Mark Meadows, the White House chief of staff, pressed acting attorney general Jeffrey Rosen and top Department of Justice deputies to pursue fanciful allegations of election fraud, according to the report.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Montana Free Press

Voter fraud: Fact, or faction?

Over the past eight months, claims of voting irregularities and fraud in Montana’s 2020 election have escalated considerably. What began as a string of allegations focused on Missoula County has slammed headlong into a partisan narrative that flatly rejects President Donald Trump’s loss, prompting numerous Republican lawmakers and citizens to cast a leery eye at election results across the state.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Las Vegas Sun

Political divide dangerously widens

A new political poll offers an alarming look at the state of American unity and our population’s respect for some of the nation’s core values. The poll, conducted by the University of Virginia’s nonprofit Center for Politics, shows that 52% of respondents who voted for former President Donald Trump were in favor of splitting the country into red and blue states, while 41% of voters for President Joe Biden agree with the idea. More than 2,000 voters participated in the poll, nearly equally divided between those supporting Trump and Biden.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Commonwealth Journal

Phony fraud claims might be working

Donald J. Trump has never been a huge fan of the democratic process. In 2012, when President Barack Obama won a second term, Trump called the election a "total sham" and insisted the United States was "not a democracy." "We can't let this happen," he tweeted. "We should march on...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Redlands Daily Facts

Trump’s failed claims of election fraud: Letters

Re “Election memo was absurd and dangerous” (Sept. 26):. We are a nation currently in the throes of anger and acrimony. Jan. 6th will always be remembered. “Deep into that darkness peering, long I stood there, wondering, fearing, doubting, dreaming dreams no mortal dared ever to dream before” Edgar Allen Poe, The Raven. We have not truly grappled with the reality that on Jan. 6, our democracy was nearly decimated in two, again. Our divisions are currently too deep to emotionally comprehend the trauma induced. But history never forgets and always remembers. The indoctrination and believing of lies and propaganda fuel an amalgamation of fervor few understand. Usually, there aren’t divisions on a ship when heading into a storm… except, in America, we have two captains worrying more about control of the crew, than the storm. We were and are in “Peril.” Indeed, the events on Jan. 6 (plus the “election memo”) were “absurd and dangerous,” to say the least.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TiffinOhio.net

Ohio’s top elections official rejects fraud claims

A spokesman for Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose said the office didn’t want to get dragged in last week when a fellow Republican echoed former President Donald Trump’s baseless fraud claims and called for an audit of Ohio’s 2020 election. But the state’s top election official won’t condemn Trump...
OHIO STATE
TheAtlantaVoice

Analysis: Here’s why Democrats should be worried about the next election

American politics is in a state of high flux and both parties are searching, painfully, for balance. Democrats are holding on to threadbare majorities in the House and Senate and desperate to reach a major accomplishment before midterm politics take over the calendar. But rather than speak as one, the party’s progressives from blue states are in a public and […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

