CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Asia

Bangladesh vows ‘stern action’ against killers of Rohingya leader

By Ruma Paul
Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38baKn_0cEvJPD600

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Bangladesh's foreign minister vowed "stern action" on Saturday against the killers of Rohingya refugee leader Mohib Ullah as calls grew to investigate his shooting.

Mohib Ullah, who was in his late 40s, was killed by unknown gunmen in a camp in Cox's Bazar on Wednesday night. He led one of the largest community groups to emerge since more than 730,000 Rohingya Muslims fled Myanmar after a military crackdown in August 2017.

"The government will take stern action against those who were involved in the killing. No one will be spared," Foreign Minister A.K. Abdul Momen said in his first comment since the killing.

Momen said in a statement that "vested" interests were responsible for the killing as Mohib Ullah had wanted to return to Myanmar. "The killers of Mohib Ullah must be brought to justice."

Authorities arrested three refugees in connection with the killing, said Naimul Huq, a police official in Cox's Bazar, giving gave no further details.

Mohib Ullah was known as a moderate who advocated for the Rohingya to return to Myanmar with rights they were denied during decades of persecution.

He was the leader of the Arakan Rohingya Society for Peace and Human Rights, founded in 2017 to document atrocities against Rohingya in their native Myanmar and give them a voice in international talks about their future.

But his high profile made him a target of hardliners and he received death threats, he told Reuters in 2019. "If I die, I'm fine. I will give my life," he said at the time.

The killing has ignited grief and anger in the camps, the world’s largest refugee settlement, where some residents interviewed by Reuters say the killing is the latest evidence of mounting violence as armed gangs and extremists vie for power.

In a video circulated on social media, his brother, Habib Ullah, who said he witnessed the shooting, blamed the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army, an armed group active in the camps.

"They killed him as he is the leader and all Rohingya abide by him," Habib Ullah said. Before opening fire, "They said he cannot be a leader of Rohingya and there cannot be any leaders for Rohingya," he said.

Reuters could not independently verify his account. ARSA said in a post on Twitter on Friday that it was "shocked and saddened" by the killing and decried "finger-pointing with baseless and hearsay accusations".

More than a million Rohingya live in the camps, the vast majority having fled neighbouring Myanmar during a military crackdown in 2007 that the United Nations has said was carried out with genocidal intent.

Myanmar denies committing genocide, saying it was waging a legitimate campaign against insurgents who attacked police posts.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

Teenagers rounded up and massacred as Myanmar junta seeks to suppress revolt

Myanmar's military junta massacred teenagers, mutilated their bodies and burned down homes as they raided Myin Thar village last week in their campaign to quell a renewed pro-democracy uprising, eyewitnesses told The Telegraph. Deadly violence has escalated once again over the past week in Myanmar, seven months after a sudden...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

U.N. fears 'imminent attack' in Myanmar after army build-up

GENEVA, Oct 8 (Reuters) - The United Nations human rights office said on Friday it is concerned the military in Myanmar could be preparing an imminent attack aimed at its opponents amid a build-up of heavy weapons and troops in areas of the country where the internet has also been shut down.
MILITARY
AFP

Bangladesh plans to move 81,000 Rohingya to island after UN deal: officials

Bangladesh wants to send more than 80,000 Rohingya refugees to a remote island in the Bay of Bengal after sealing an agreement for the United Nations to provide help, officials said Friday. Some 19,000 of the Muslim refugees from Myanmar have already relocated from crowded camps on the mainland to Bhashan Char island, despite doubts raised by aid groups, officials said. Bangladesh refugee commissioner Shah Rezwan Hayat told AFP that tens of thousands more would go once the monsoon storms that batter the Bay of Bengal each year end in November. "We are aiming to relocate some 81,000 (Rohingya) to Bhashan Char by the end of February to complete the 100,000 quota," he told AFP.
WORLD
dallassun.com

Myanmar military brutally shoots to death ex-govt official before his family

Naypyidaw [Myanmar], October 8 (ANI): An official from the National League for Democracy (NLD) was shot dead by the Myanmar military in front of his wife and children after he tried to flee arrest from the junta. Naing Linn was in hiding since the coup ousted the democratically elected government...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bangladesh#Myanmar#Genocide
The Associated Press

Indian police detain hundreds amid violence in Kashmir

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Government forces have detained at least 500 people in a sweeping crackdown in Indian-controlled Kashmir, local officials said Sunday, following a string of suspected militant attacks and targeted killings in the disputed region. Assailants fatally shot three Hindus and a Sikh person in the region’s main...
INDIA
The Associated Press

Israeli military chief hints of covert action against Iran

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s military chief on Tuesday vowed to step up actions, including covert operations, against Iran and its nuclear program. Speaking at a ceremony, Lt. Gen. Aviv Kohavi said Israel and its intelligence community “is working against Iranian regional entrenchment throughout the Middle East.”. “Operations to destroy Iranian...
MILITARY
The Independent

Philippine VP to seek presidency, will face dictator's son

Philippine Vice President Leni Robredo announced Thursday she would run for president in next year’s elections in a long-anticipated decision that would bring the liberal lawyer to a potentially bruising faceoff with the son of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos.The opposition leader Robredo joined a growing list of aspirants for the May 9 elections after talks failed for key candidates to unite behind a single contender who would go against whoever President Rodrigo Duterte and his ruling party will endorse for the increasingly crowded race.Robredo earlier said she may decide to run if ex-senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., whom...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Twitter
Reuters

Philippines' registration for president closes without Duterte's daughter

MANILA, Oct 8 (Reuters) - The Philippines' week-long registration for candidates in the 2022 election closed on Friday without an application from President Rodrigo Duterte's daughter, disappointing many of her supporters, who up to the last minute were egging her to run. Sara Duterte-Carpio, 43, thanked her supporters but maintained...
POLITICS
IBTimes

Suspected Militants Kill Five Soldiers In Indian Kashmir: Army

Militants shot dead five soldiers in Indian-administered Kashmir on Monday, the army said, stoking tensions in the restive territory following a string of civilian murders. Separately two suspected rebels were shot dead in different incidents, authorities said. Colonel Devendar Anand told AFP that one officer and four soldiers "were killed...
WORLD
The Associated Press

Now in power, Taliban set sights on Afghan drug underworld

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Now the uncontested rulers of Afghanistan, the Taliban have set their sights on stamping out the scourge of narcotics addiction, even if by force. At nightfall, the battle-hardened fighters-turned-policemen scour the capital’s drug-ravaged underworld. Below Kabul’s bustling city bridges, amid piles of garbage and streams of filthy water, hundreds of homeless men addicted to heroin and methamphetamines are rounded up, beaten and forcibly taken to treatment centers. The Associated Press gained rare access to one such raid last week.
WORLD
The Independent

Migrants die at Poland-Belarus border as outrage grows over humanitarian crisis

The first fatalities of migrants trying to enter the EU through Poland’s border with Belarus have been confirmed.With the dire situation facing migrants stranded at the Polish border becoming a national scandal over recent weeks, four deaths announced by the Polish authorities have cast the humanitarian crisis in an even more distressing light.“The bodies of three people who tried to cross the border illegally were found in the border region,” Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced on Monday.The Belarusian authorities, accused by neighbouring countries Poland, Latvia and Lithuania of shepherding migrants from the Middle East towards the borders of the...
IMMIGRATION
Birmingham Star

DP arrest sergeant who embezzled 400 million won, deserted from military in Vietnam

Seoul [South Korea], September 30 (ANI/Global Economic): A total of three deserters who fled abroad have been arrested by the DP (Deserter Pursuit) over the past five years. According to the report, which was submitted to National Assembly's Defense Committee member Kang Dae-sik of People Power Party by the Ministry of National Defense on the 29, a total of three people have run away from the military and fled abroad in the past five years from January 2017 to August 2021.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Reuters

Reuters

199K+
Followers
220K+
Post
106M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy