This picture taken in May of 1957 shows a group of Bald Eagle Nittany High School students that were among the 250 young people to appear in the second annual physical education demonstration at the school. This was the first to be staged in the school’s new gymnasium. The group of girls pictured above put on a graceful set of formations in their performance. We do not know who is pictured. Anyone who can identify these gymnasts are asked to contact Laura Jameson at ljameson@lockhaven.com or by calling 570-748-6791.

