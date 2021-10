I was speaking with a couple who had come to the church for the first time to look at the sanctuary for their wedding. We walked down the aisles and up onto the chancel to better imagine the ceremony. I remarked about the quality of the acoustics in this particular space, and projected to demonstrate. “Damn!” said the bride-to-be, which was quickly followed by, “Ope! Sorry! I know we’re not supposed to swear here.”