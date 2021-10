Daniel Craig recounted the story during an interview promoting No Time To Die, and Dave Bautista was happy to share a photo he took after the incident occurred. In the run up to the premiere of Daniel Craig's last Bond appearance in No Time To Die, the actor appeared on the Graham Norton Show to discuss the upcoming movie and his past as the superspy. This led to him talking about the time he broke Dave Bautista's nose while the pair were filming a fight scene in Craig's last outing, Spectre. Since the interview was broadcast, Bautista has now dug into his personal selfie archives to pull out a picture he took just after the incident occurred and added his own comments to the story.

