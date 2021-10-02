If You Like to Entertain And Impress, Check Out This Fort Worth Midcentury
By Nikki Barringer
I love a real estate agent with a point of view and Trusted Results Realty’s Desi Dusina has one for sure. He has such a very clear description of who this very unique mid-century modern in Fort Worth’s Ridglea is for. It’s for entertainers, people that always provide the place...
My kitchen is a disaster. When I have guests over, my solution is to use 25-watt light bulbs, greet them at the door with wine, then bypass the disaster to the deck and backyard. It’s been one of those projects that just kept getting put off. But I knew eventually I’d have to deal with the disaster, so I called up Stephan Sardone for advice.
A handful of builders and architects have created what I call the Dallas Luxury Look — classic lines, European styling, and an element of drama. No one knows how to bring those features together better than Sharif & Munir Custom Homes, and this Preston Hollow French Traditional estate is a prime example.
Other than a free rein to binge on Reese’s peanut butter cups, did you ever stop to think why we love Halloween so much? Blame your psyche. It’s all driven by the psychology of fear and the unknown. “The idea that we can redirect our fear into excitement and joy...
This house over on Swiss is so well designed and decorated, you’d think an interior designer either lives here or was hired and should be hired forever and always because this place is so gorgeous. But NOPE, the owners aren’t interior designers, they just clearly have a gift. Compass’ Chad...
Possibility. It’s a quality that’s not always easy to see when you’re distracted by something in a home. It could be a bright paint color on the wall, some superfluous clutter, or overgrown landscaping — anything that makes it difficult to picture yourself in that home. But this week’s Splurge vs Steal offers readers my favorite kind of SvS: a before and after glimpse at what’s possible in a home.
Houston developer Triten Real Estate Partners will transform the old Plano Market Square Mall along 75 and Spring Creek Parkway from an outdated 1980s shopping relic into a modern, outdoor-friendly, mixed-use development newly-named Assembly Park. Recently, another well-publicized mall redevelopment project broke ground a few miles south of Plano Market...
This year’s AIA Dallas Tour of Homes is a hybrid virtual/in-person event that will showcase some truly extraordinary architecture not only in Dallas but in Tyler and Denton, too. One particularly intriguing project on this year’s tour is a townhome development designed by Jay Magee and Paul Jankowski, AIA, of...
Back in the day, the Dallas North Tollway was a nickel to get on at Royal Lane and ran out at Keller Springs Road. Now it costs… well, definitely more than a nickel and takes us all the way to Celina, an exurb consistently ranked as “the fastest growing city in North Texas” and “one of the top cities to live” in the state.
Sometimes you can look at a house and just know interesting people have lived there. When I spotted this flawlessly updated rambling ranch in East Kessler, I dove straight into research mode, digging into The Dallas Morning News archives and making a flurry of phone calls!. And what treasure trove...
Do you have stuff? Like actual belongings like framed photos, favorite books, or that funky La Catrina Dia De Los Muertos figure from Cozumel you picked up years ago? Then this week’s High Caliber Home of the Week, sponsored by Lisa Peters of Caliber Home Loans, is the home for you.
This week’s Inwood Home of the Week, sponsored by Inwood National Bank, is a lovely little townhome near Firewheel in Garland. If you haven’t been out that way on President George Bush Turnpike, it’s time to take another look at Garland. Located just 10 minutes or so from this week’s...
In the Clint Eastwood classic, Magnum Force, Dirty Harry Callahan’s last line of the movie is, “A man’s got to know his limitations.” Well, that expression is never truer than when you are a homeowner, and the idea of “Hey, we can do this ourselves” creeps into your mind. When...
When it comes to California wine country, Napa and Sonoma Valleys tend to be the star of the show. Fair enough. The area boasts countless world-class wineries, trendy restaurants, and plenty of ritzy accommodations. However, if you are looking for the hidden gem of California wine country, look no further...
I love a discreet home that does not shout “Look at me!” In pop culture parlance, I’ll take a classic Natalie Portman Academy Award red carpet dress over any oddball Kim Kardashian outfit. This Preston Hollow traditional is one of those classic, discreet homes. It’s what so many people want...
Every week, the detail-oriented folks at Green Scene Home Inspections will give CandysDirt.com readers an education in inspection. Want to see what they see? Tune in for “Upon Closer Inspection.”. As home inspectors, we see a lot of the same kinds of issues that arise with most houses. This week,...
Ask any home builder and they will tell you, building on a 50-foot-wide property is always a challenge. Many new home neighborhoods are developed with 50-foot homesites to maximize value and profit as land has continued to increase in cost. In those neighborhoods, the final product isn’t always viewed as...
Dave Perry-Miller InTown’s Kent Frederick lives over in Oak Cliff and knows the area very well. His latest listing is in El Tivoli Place — which he properly pronounced and I made note of. It’s a remodeled cottage, one of a handful in the area. Frederick said El Tivoli Place...
Connie Kleinert Babikan just landed a dream opportunity. The long-time fan of Dallas-based The Pillow Bar is now the retailer’s president and majority owner, taking over the reins from founder Merrimac Dillon. And after spending the last year-and-a-half at home, the 31-year-old entrepreneur says the timing couldn’t be better. “People...
Real estate writers have a habit of using the term “magazine worthy” rather loosely when describing a well-dressed listing. Truth be told, probably only .00117 percent (roughly) of those deemed as such ever appear in a magazine. Which makes this actually magazine-worthy home all the more special. The bespoke Stoneleigh...
There is no higher second home locale to aspire to than Malibu, California. The iconic beach town just northwest of Los Angeles has long been a tranquil escape for celebrities and surf bums alike. Many people picture Malibu mansions that border the sweeping Pacific coast, but the homes nestled throughout...
