I-95 Single, Double Lane Closures Scheduled Next Week in Delaware County

DELAWARE COUNTY, PA — Interstate 95 motorists will encounter single and double lane closures in both directions next week at several locations between the Route 452 (Market Street) and Route 420 (Wanamaker Avenue) interchanges for various construction activities under a project to rehabilitate pavement and repair 15 structures on more than 11 miles of the interstate in Lower Chichester, Upper Chichester, Chester, Ridley and Tinicum townships, the City of Chester and Upland and Ridley Park boroughs, Delaware County, announced the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).