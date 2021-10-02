Chelsea vs. Southampton: Live stream, start time, how to watch Premier League 2021

Chelsea can leapfrog to the top of the English Premier League on Saturday when it welcomes Southampton to Stamford Bridge. Currently in a tie with four other teams for second place with 13 points, the Blues trail league leaders Liverpool by one point. The Saints, meanwhile, could use a positive result after accumulating just four points from the first six games of the season. Their defense will be charged with slowing down a Chelsea attack led by Romelu Lukaku, who has scored three goals in five matches since transferring back to the London club. Southampton will look to Adam Armstrong and James Ward-Prowse to break down a Chelsea defense that is known to keep the ball out of the net.