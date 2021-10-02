CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea vs. Southampton: Live stream, start time, how to watch Premier League 2021

By Jason Kates
 9 days ago
Chelsea can leapfrog to the top of the English Premier League on Saturday when it welcomes Southampton to Stamford Bridge. Currently in a tie with four other teams for second place with 13 points, the Blues trail league leaders Liverpool by one point. The Saints, meanwhile, could use a positive result after accumulating just four points from the first six games of the season. Their defense will be charged with slowing down a Chelsea attack led by Romelu Lukaku, who has scored three goals in five matches since transferring back to the London club. Southampton will look to Adam Armstrong and James Ward-Prowse to break down a Chelsea defense that is known to keep the ball out of the net.

www.masslive.com

