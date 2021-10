Friday. Or next Friday. Or by Thanksgiving. Or by the end of the year. The ax. Or, if you prefer, the stick. As in, the carrot and the stick. The carrot is you keep your hair appointment or your reservation or your tickets. Those things you might live with or without. The stick is what’s coming. If you want to keep your job, get a vaccine. If you want to go to school, get a vaccine. But wait. You need your job. Get a vaccine. You have to go to school. Get a vaccine. You’re in the military. Get a vaccine.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 14 HOURS AGO