Street rods, muscle cars, classics & cruisers return for Cruise Down Memory Lane

VINELAND - Vintage and exotic cars will again line Landis Avenue as Cruise Down Memory Lane returns to downtown Vineland from 3 to 8 p.m. Oct. 16. The rain date is Oct. 17. Main Street Vineland, in cooperation with the Cruise Down Memory Lane Committee, have organized the return of this Vineland tradition after a one-year hiatus because of COVID-19. This year will mark the return of the cruise portion of the event, following the static display of the cars.