Dream Retriever: Dream conjures up possible extraterrestrial encounter

Throw open the gates to a magical kingdom of fun and thrills! Create and customize your own amusement park. From humble…. Throw open the gates to a magical kingdom of fun and thrills! Create and customize your own amusement park. From humble attractions like the teacup ride or trampolines, you'll be able to build up to bigger and better things. You can even hire mascots and hold fantastic parades! What do your visitors like best? How can you improve? There's no better place to check up-to-the-minute feedback than the park's social media. Work hard, and you might attract the attention of famous online influencers! Running out of space to build new rides? No problem! Just call your friendly neighborhood construction company to expand the park grounds. Soon you'll be setting up Ferris wheels, roller coasters, and other large-scale attractions to catch the eyes of prospective customers passing by. Don't forget about mascots - these cute and quirky characters are the first things people will think of when they talk about your park! You'll be able to scout a new mascot every year. Signing one will give you access to special themed areas, like the the Space Zone, Snow Zone, and Desert Zone. Keep increasing your popularity and delight your visitors with spectacular parades! The more impressed your visitors are, the more points you'll earn. These can be used to research new attractions and fixtures or add new functions to existing ones. Give your fans an experience they'll never forget and work your way up through the rankings! Take your first step on the roller coaster ride of amusement park management! What kind of park will YOU create? -- Supports drag to scroll and pinch to zoom. Try searching for "Kairosoft" to see all of our games, or visit us at http://kairopark.jp Be sure to check out both our free-to-play and our paid games! Kairosoft's pixel art game series continues! Follow us on Twitter for the latest Kairosoft news and information. https://twitter.com/kairokun2010.

LIFESTYLE ・ 5 DAYS AGO