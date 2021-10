It looks like Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is firm on his stance not to get the COVID-19 vaccine amid increasing pressure from the NBA and the city of New York. Irving’s refusal to get the vaccine is set to cost him a lot of money since he will not be allowed to play at home due to New York’s mandate requiring players to have at least one vaccine shot. Not to mention that other cities are putting up stricter measures to prevent the further spread of the disease, like Canada (home of the Toronto Raptors) who recently passed a law that will criminally charge unvaccinated people who breach quarantine protocols.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO