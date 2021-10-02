Green jobs for physics graduates: opportunities to help build a sustainable future

Our standards are high. We work with the best people, so it’s easy to provide them with what they need, set them loose and trust them to produce their best work. Our award-winning publications, events, and digital platforms demand drive, creativity, skill, collaboration, and a passion to enrich lives in East Austin. We’ve been doing this gig for 7+ years, but there’s even more to come—we promise. Want to be part of it?

