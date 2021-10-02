Green jobs for physics graduates: opportunities to help build a sustainable future
Taken from the October 2021 issue of Physics World. Members of the Institute of Physics can enjoy the full issue via the Physics World app. With their mix of technical knowledge and problem-solving skills, physics graduates are ideally placed to tackle the world’s environmental challenges. In a series of articles, Laura Hiscott speaks to a range of physicists who are doing their bit to build a greener, more sustainable future.physicsworld.com
