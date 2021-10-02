CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

3 people with decades of experience between them say they can't find a job after retraining in tech, forcing them to apply to internships and junior roles

By Stephen Jones
Business Insider
Business Insider
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NpfW5_0cEvCEQS00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21Up2d_0cEvCEQS00
Barbara Costa wants to start a career in user experience.

Barbara Costa

  • Insider spoke to 3 millennials who are trying to land jobs in UK tech after retraining.
  • One has worked for Microsoft and Facebook but is now applying for entry level positions.
  • Experienced professionals can become pigeonholed compared to younger graduates, said a recruiter.
  • See more stories on Insider's business page .

Camila Da Silva has worked at some of the world's largest tech companies, but the 36-year-old has spent the past four months working 10-hour shifts as a waitress while searching for a job in London's tech sector.

Da Silva is from Brazil, where she previously spent two years at Microsoft - as a business program manager, leading their Blacks at Microsoft leadership development program - and nine months as a Facebook contractor, alongside other roles.

She wanted to expand her career in tech, so came to the UK in 2020 on a scholarship to start a masters degree in Digital Society at the University of Edinburgh. She has applied for about 30 positions since she graduated in early 2021. "I've been in so many interviews I can't even count anymore and everything was no," she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01LFp5_0cEvCEQS00
Camila Da Silva has worked at Facebook and Microsoft.

Camila Da Silva

Some of the positions she's applied for in London are equivalent to her past experience in project management and as an analyst. But she told Insider that she has now become so desperate she's started applying for assistant positions, and even internships.

Insider spoke to three millennials who, like Da Silva, have decided to retrain in order to pursue careers in tech. They say they're struggling to land even junior positions despite their experience.

Despite having more work experience, older graduates can find themselves pigeonholed by recruiters, who might not take into account their previous experience if it doesn't map to the specific role they're applying for, Ian Storey, director of Hays Technology, a recruitment firm, told Insider.

"It's the most candidate-led market I have seen," Storey said. When the market is so "buoyant" it can lead to higher wages - but also greater competition for roles, he added.

Another London-based job-seeker told Insider that "the fact that you're applying for internships when you graduated 10 years ago is not an easy pill to swallow." He said he did not want to be named because he was still job hunting.

He is 33, and has experience as a sound engineer and running a family property business. He said he relied heavily on tech in both roles, but wanted to formalize his qualification through a masters degree in data science, for which he has completed his final project.

"I read about people upskilling into tech but in reality, it is turning out to be a lot more difficult," he said. Internships he was considering applying for have closed during the pandemic.

In one interview, he said he was asked, "'You're my oldest son's age, why do you want to change roles?" It was the most unpleasant job interview he's had, he added.

Barbara Costa, 42, is in a slightly different position - she doesn't have experience in tech. Originally from Brazil, Costa has a Bachelor's degree in social anthropology, and spent 18 years teaching English as a second language to adults in London. She also worked in ethnographic research.

She recently upskilled, graduating with a masters degree in human computer interaction design from City University in London in July 2021, and is now looking for a role in UX (user experience).

She has two children and a part-time job, and so hasn't applied for many roles because she has been so busy. However, she is trying to build her portfolio through pro bono work for a charity.

Any roles she has applied for have been graduate roles - despite the fact that she has been told by recruiters and friends who work in the industry that she is qualified for more senior jobs.

"I think it's all about confidence as well, so I'm building myself up," said Costa.

All three people remain confident that they will land a role later this year despite their initial difficulties - even if they admit it's unlikely to be their ideal job.

"My fear and anxiety is every day I wait, I am getting older, '' Costa added. "The longer I wait, the less time I'm going to be doing the job that I want to do."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 56

goblin shark
9d ago

just because you want a job doesn't mean you deserve a job... no one should refrain from hiring you cause you are black...but no one should hire you because you are...and yes I will have fries with that...

Reply(5)
15
Al Dade
8d ago

can't really use the "decades of experience" if the experience isn't in the job field they're applying for...

Reply
12
michael pollard
8d ago

in the tech field you start at the bottom. retraining doesn't put you at the top. you have to have more value then the others and with your liberal mindset you don't.

Reply
4
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Internships#Tech#Retraining#Uk#Barbara Costa Insider#Digital Society
hngn.com

Chinese Nuclear-Powered Stealth Submarines Could Deploy 12 ICBM if the US Engages the PLA in an All-Out War

Stealthy and silent Chinese nuclear-powered submarines stalking the Indo-Pacific could unleash nuclear Armageddon from the intercontinental ballistic missile ICBMS stored in its distinctive humpback. China, like America, has a nuclear deterrent from crossing the nuclear threshold, which is very pronounced in recent events. China has unleashed its Type 094 Jin-class...
MILITARY
investing.com

Crypto Community Says EverGrow Coin is the Next Shiba Inu

Crypto Community Says EverGrow Coin is the Next Shiba Inu. The crypto community said the EverGrow coin is the next big thing in the crypto space. Some crypto analysts and experts compared the coin to Shiba Inu, Safemoon and more. Shiba Inu, Safemoon, and Baby Dogecoin seem to have a...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
The Independent

Woman claims Coach intentionally destroys ‘unwanted merchandise’ so ‘no one can use it’

A woman has accused fashion brand Coach of intentionally “slashing” unwanted merchandise despite a portion of the company’s website being dedicated to sustainability.Anna Sacks, who goes by the username @thetrashwalker on TikTok, frequently uses her platform to raise awareness of New York City’s excessive waste, with the TikTok user often documenting the unused “trash” thrown out by pharmacies and supermarkets.In her most recent video, uploaded this week, Sacks revealed that she had purchased multiple destroyed Coach purses from @dumpsterdivingmama, with Sacks claiming that each of the bags had been intentionally ruined, “which is Coach’s policy”.“Welcome to my first unboxing...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Brazil
Shropshire Star

Oxford jab creator says vaccine development has gone ‘backwards’

Professor Dame Sarah Gilbert says her team is struggling to raise money to develop vaccines against already known diseases. Lessons have not been learnt from the coronavirus pandemic in the need to properly fund the development of vaccines into other infectious diseases, one of the creators of the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab has said.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Independent

Pilot claims vaccine mandate forces him to choose between ‘feeding his family’ and freedom of choice

A US pilot has made a TikTok video claiming his airline’s vaccine mandate amounts to an ultimatum between “feeding his family” and freedom of choice.“I’ve been an airline pilot for 18 years and now I’m facing an ultimatum... I’m being told that in order to continue my career as an airline pilot, I must be vaccinated,” says the pilot, who uses the TikTok account @cellsaucenutrition, in the video.“Which really means I have to choose between putting food on the table for my family and my freedom of choice.”He appears to be a pilot with a sideline in fitness and nutritional...
TV & VIDEOS
Business Insider

Facebook coached employees on how to talk to their friends and family following the whistleblower hearing, a report says

Facebook coached employees on how to talk to their loved ones about the company in the wake of a bombshell congressional hearing, The New York Times reports. Former Facebook employee Frances Haugen testified before Congress last week, telling Senators the company placed profit before people and ignored the harm done by its algorithms. The Times reported on the internal reaction to the testimony and viewed a memo distributed by executives telling staff how they should respond when "asked questions about recent events by friends and family."
INTERNET
texasbreaking.com

New Documents Claim Wuhan And U.S. Scientists Planned To Make Coronaviruses

Experts claim that the scientists from Wuhan and United States planned to create coronavirus genomes in the newly leaked documents they got a hold of. The supposed aim of the creation is to study them. Experts Give Details About What They Found. The experts talked to Newsweek about the leaked...
SCIENCE
talesbuzz.com

An Amazon shopper faces up to 20 years in jail for $290,000 fraud. Prosecutors say he bought Apple, Asus, and Fuji products, then mailed cheaper items as returns.

An Amazon shopper pleaded guilty to more than $290,000 in fraud for mailing fake returns. Prosecutors said Hudson Hamrick, of North Carolina, bought expensive items then returned cheap ones. Amazon noticed the fraudulent returns, which began in 2016, and referred the case to the FBI. See more stories on Insider’s...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheConversationAU

Hit hard by the pandemic, researchers expect its impacts to linger for years

The impacts of COVID-19 on Australian university researchers are likely to have consequences for research productivity and quality for many years to come. According to an online survey of academics at the University of Canberra between November 2020 and February 2021, they have deep concerns about their ability to undertake research during the pandemic and the flow-on effects of this. The findings are consistent with those of Research Australia from research in 2020 and 2021 and suggest Australia’s research sector will take a substantive hit from COVID-19. The knowledge produced by university research generates an estimated 10% of Australia’s GDP....
COLLEGES
Business Insider

Why This Netflix Analyst Thinks Recovery Is Off To A Faster Start Than Expected

Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) is scheduled to report its third-quarter results on Oct. 19, after the market close. After a lackluster first half, the streaming giant has picked up momentum, according to an analyst at KeyBanc Capital Markets. The Netflix Analyst: Justin Patterson maintained an Overweight rating on Netflix shares and...
TV & VIDEOS
Business Insider

Home Depot executive says chartering ships to sidestep the supply-chain crisis 'started as a joke.' Now it's a critical lifeline for decorations, plumbing supplies, heaters, and more

Major companies are scrambling to find ways to overcome historic shipping delays. For Home Depot, an idea that started as a sort of joke has helped the company meet consumer demand. Sarah Galica, the chain's vice president of transportation, told The Wall Street Journal that executives were in May looking...
INDUSTRY
Phys.org

Study: COVID-19 creates a new marketplace for contract cheating

A new study by Charles Darwin University (CDU) academics explores the extent and impact of contract cheating in the global academic community during COVID-19. CDU Associate Professor in Education Dr. Jon Mason and Senior Business Law Lecturer Dr. Guzyal Hill have recently published their research into the scope and extent of contract cheating.
COLLEGES
Business Insider

Ondas, Dynam.AI Collaborate Over AI, ML Capabilities

Private wireless data and automated data solutions provider Ondas Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ONDS) subsidiary American Robotics collaborated with Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) developer Dynam.AI. Ondas made a minority equity investment in Dynam. The partnership aims to develop data analytics and related platform tools to enhance American Robotics' AI/ML...
MARKETS
Business Insider

Business Insider

251K+
Followers
17K+
Post
135M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy