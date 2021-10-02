CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

The right coach makes all the difference in the world of college football

providencejournal.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the 1980s and '90s, Nebraska, Miami and Florida State were all at the top of the polls and competing for national championships. Florida State is now 0-4 for the first time in in 47 years after losing to Louisville, 31-23. Coach Mike Norvell, in his second season, is just 3-10. Norvell, who was hired after turning Memphis around, is already in trouble. The FSU coaching position has taken a serious hit since Jimbo Fisher left for Texas A&M.

www.providencejournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Lane Kiffin has message for media about Alabama

Alabama had to sweat out a win against Florida last week, which is something the Crimson Tide have not been all that accustomed to in the Nick Saban era. A lot of people felt the Gators exposed some of Alabama’s weaknesses, but Lane Kiffin wishes the media would stop talking about that.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Lane Kiffin Fires Back At ESPN Host Who Called Him A “Clown”

In just a few days, the No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels face off against No. 1 Alabama in a matchup that has the college football world salivating. It also gives college football fans an incredible coaching matchup between the GOAT in Nick Saban and his former offensive coordinator: Lane Kiffin. Ahead of the contest, Mike Wilbon of ESPN has an unnecessarily harsh message for Kiffin.
COLLEGE SPORTS
AL.com

The night Alabama’s dynasty died

It was well after midnight in Bryant-Denny Stadium and the laptop keyboards were rattling. For four hours and five minutes the night of Sept. 19, 2015, and into the following morning, Alabama and Ole Miss played one of the strangest college football games in memory -- fluke plays, crazy turnovers and rule-bending touchdowns led to perhaps the pinnacle of the Hugh Freeze experience. His brand of chaos slipped out of Tuscaloosa with a 43-37 win that, paired with the previous October’s upset in Oxford, gave Ole Miss consecutive wins over Alabama for the first time in program history.
ALABAMA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Lane Kiffin explains the differences between college coaching and the NFL

Lane Kiffin is one of the few active coaches who know what it’s like to coach in the NFL and in college. With Urban Meyer in the news this week as one of the other active coaches who fit into that category, Kiffin was asked about the differences between the 2 levels.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
State
Mississippi State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
State
Nebraska State
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Patriots star running back Kevin Faulk’s daughter dead at the age of 19

Kevin Faulk is currently the running backs coach at LSU, but the former legendary running back is mourning the death of his baby girl this morning. According to multiple reports, his 19 year old daughter Kevin and a student at LSU tragically passed away this week. LSU made a statement...
NFL
The Spun

Arch Manning’s Recruitment Might Come Down To 2 Schools

The recruitment of 2023 five-star quarterback Arch Manning could end up coming down to two prominent schools. While Nick Saban tried to get a not-so-subtle pitch in to the Manning family on Monday night, the race for the quarterback prodigy might come down to two other schools. Georgia and Texas,...
FOOTBALL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban confirms return of suspended Alabama defender

Alabama sophomore linebacker Quandarrius Robinson didn’t play against Miami or Mercer, but ended up dressing out for the first time this season on Saturday for the Crimson Tide’s game against Florida. On Monday, Nick Saban announced that the Birmingham, Ala. product had returned after sitting out 2 games due to...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Norvell
Person
Nick Saban
Person
Lane Kiffin
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Releases His New Top 4 Rankings

Week 2 of the college football season is now behind us and while there weren’t many surprises, the one we had may wind up being the biggest of the season. Ohio State lost to Oregon over the weekend in a shocking upset, and that’s led ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit to make a major adjustment to his top 4.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Tom Brady Has Brutally Honest Admission On His Injury

For the first 20 years of Tom Brady’s NFL career, the legendary quarterback didn’t talk much about injuries. That’s changed in Tampa Bay. The former New England Patriots quarterback was typically very mum when speaking about his injury status. However, now that he’s older – and, perhaps, with a new organization – he’s speaking more freely about his status.
NFL
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football Playoff#American Football#Florida State#Texas A M#Michigan State#Spartans#Cornhuskers#Sec#Razorbacks#Fbs School#Cfp
KCRG.com

Former Hawkeye quarterback passes away

EVERGREEN, Colo. (KCRG) - A former quarterback for the University of Iowa passed away this week. Tom Poholsky was found dead in a Dallas hotel on Wednesday while on vacation. He was the starting quarterback for the Hawkeyes in 1988 and 1989. Most recently he was the Assistant Head Coach at Evergreen High School in Colorado.
HAWKEYE, IA
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Urban Meyer’s Wife’s Announcement

We’ve heard a lot from Urban Meyer regarding the video that went viral last weekend. The Jacksonville Jaguars head coach was spotted in a bar getting danced on by a young woman who is not his wife. Meyer has since apologized multiple times, admitting what he did was stupid. We...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
FSU
NewsBreak
College Football
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jimmy Johnson’s Bold Admission

If you could start an NFL team with any current player, who would you pick? Former Dallas Cowboys head coach turned FOX analyst Jimmy Johnson revealed his pick on Sunday morning. It’s a surprising one. “In fact, if I was drafting in the NFL today out of all the players,...
NFL
247Sports

Texas A&M football: Gary Danielson says Jimbo Fisher is taking Aggies from 'finesse football' to contender

Texas A&M football is climbing back up the ladder under head coach Jimbo Fisher, with the the Aggies posting just their second AP Top 10 finish in 2020 since rattling off three straight from 1992-1994. And as A&M, with the No. 7 Aggies' eyes on an SEC title and more this season, heads into its Week 4 matchup vs. No. 16 Arkansas, some have taken the time to reflect on transformation the program has seen under Fisher as his team looks to record its first ranked win of 2021.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Maryland Coach’s Comment About Ohio State WRs Is Going Viral

Maryland’s defense had no answer for Ohio State’s offense this Saturday, as the Terrapins gave up 598 yards of total offense to the Buckeyes. One of the main issues for Maryland this weekend was its secondary’s inability to keep up with Ohio State’s star-studded receiving corps. Chris Olave, Jaxson Smith-Njigba and Garrett Wilson all had stellar performances this afternoon.
COLLEGE SPORTS
alabamanews.net

AP Top 25 Poll: Auburn Rises to No. 18; Alabama, Georgia Still at the Top

Alabama and Georgia remain the top two teams in The Associated Press college football poll after a week in which nine ranked teams lost. Auburn (4-1) has risen for the second straight week. The Tigers are now No. 18 with their 24-19 victory at LSU. Alabama (5-0) dismantled Ole Miss 42-21, though the Crimson Tide lost five first-place votes to second-ranked Georgia, which shut out Arkansas 37-0.
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy