Daniel Craig reveals how he landed Star Wars role

Daniel Craig is in the midst of a media frenzy as the final installment of his run as James Bond comes to screens. But the beloved 007 actor apparently had no clue about his pandemic-era claim to fame: the seconds-long clip of himself introducing the March 7, 2020, musical guest on Saturday Night Live. The footage of Craig’s exasperated announcement, “Ladies and gentlemen...The Weeknd,” has been notoriously rehashed on social media every Friday evening as people celebrate the end of another long work week. Craig has been doing a highly meritorious service for Twitter followers—and, the best part is, he doesn’t even realize it. When The New York Times asked the No Time to Die super spy about his memeification, Craig said he had no idea. “I don’t know what it is, but thank you,” said Craig. “I suppose I’d have to have social media to know what that was all about.”

