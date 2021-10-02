CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reflections: Devotion in the form of words

Daily Commercial
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’ve always been amazed by songwriters and, even more, those who write spiritual songs and hymns. They preach a sermon in two or three minutes. More Reflections:Some words that can change everything. The theme of reconnecting:While the world doesn't appear, reunions abound in the Bible. I’ve written about songs and...

Daily Devotional – Worthy of the Sacrifice

Our scripture for the Daily Devotional today is taken from Matthew 10:34-42. 100% commitment was clearly the standard demanded from Jesus as He walked upon the earth. Jesus said that there should be nothing more important than the Kingdom of God. “Do not suppose that I have come to bring...
Religious Statues Vandalized At St. Martha’s Catholic Church In Miami Shores

Miami Shores (CBSMiami) — For the second time in about a month, the statue of Jesus has been defaced. When you first arrive at St. Martha’s Catholic Church property in Miami Shores, the first thing you see is a statue of Jesus. But in recent days the statue looks a lot different. “The head was knocked off, the arm, and a hand,” said Mary Ross Agosta with the Archdiocese of Miami. According to Ross Agosta, after morning mass on September 30th the pastor Martha’s Catholic Church walked out to find the blessed statue of Christ damaged.   The vandals even went to the extremes...
Weekly devotional: Boasting in knowing God

Jeremiah 9:24 (ESV) “But let him who boasts boast in this, that he understands and knows Me, that I ... Subscribe to The Butner-Creedmoor News today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
Spencer Evening World

Daily Devotional: Beyond Understanding

The Lord spoke to Job, “Have you comprehended the vast expanses of the earth? Tell me, if you know all this.” - Job 38:18 (NIV) Job 38:1-7 One morning I met up with my instructor at the scientific complex of our college, and we went to the room where our Transmission Electron Microscope is kept. In the dim room my instructor showed me the controls, and we started to view our sample. Looking at the computer monitor of the microscope, the image started to zoom in, and suddenly I could see the atomic structure of the sample!
Reflections on impermanence

Following a terminal cancer diagnosis, University of Redlands Professor of Religious Studies Karen Derris turned to books and began reading ancient Buddhist stories with a new perspective. Out of this practice comes Storied Companions (Wisdom Publications, 2021), a work that combines stories from Buddhist literary traditions with reflections on her lived experiences. The following is an excerpt from the book.
The Final Word

Jesus has the last word on everything and everyone, from angels to armies. He’s standing right alongside God, and what he says goes.—1 Peter 3:19-22 (MSG) If you are up against something that seems insurmountable, know that Jesus has the final word. Man can make plans, but the Lord’s word endures forever! He can fill you with the grace to accept whatever you are going through. He has the final say.
10 Devotionals When Your Life is Falling Apart

“You are my refuge and my shield. I have put my hope in your Word.”. God is in your corner despite the world falling apart around you. He will never leave your side because he is your protector. Trust in God to keep you safe and know that he will help you pick up the pieces in your life. Be hopeful in God and he will bring you the hope and ability to get through what may seem like the end. God is and always will be your light and hope.
The Mysterious Timing of a Guideposts Devotional and a Delayed Wedding

Sometimes the timing of a Daily Guideposts devotional can surprise even us editors. Take the one I wrote that appeared on Sunday, September 19. That was a festive weekend for us because we had celebrated our son Tim’s wedding with his beloved Henley. It was one of those Covid-delayed events, something that was supposed to happen last year but then got cancelled months beforehand.
Why Should I Follow Jesus? A Student Devotional

This year’s campus theme is “Follow Me.” In Matthew’s Gospel, we encounter the very words of Jesus and learn what it means to follow Him. While we talk a lot about how to follow Jesus, we often skip the “why?”. Sprinkled throughout the inspired words of Matthew is the answer....
Friday Morning Devotional – Glorify The Lord

Your Friday morning devotional this week is presented by Reverend Steve Larson of Oak Heights Covenant Church of Hutchinson and is presented by the Hutchinson Ecumenical Ministerial Association. Today’s devotional is entitled “Glorify the Lord.”
Reflection On Sukkot

Here are a few words from Rabbi Professor Jonathan Sacks about the sukkah and about us:. “The festival of Sukkot takes us back to the most elemental roots of our being: We are made keenly aware that we do not have to live in a palace to be surrounded by clouds of glory. It is precisely into our simple sukkah that the fathers of the nation enter as guests. On this festival, a little hut is revealed to be far more beautiful and meaningful than a luxurious home because it reminds us that we are only temporary residents in G-d’s world. Joy, the overwhelming theme of the festival, is what we feel when we are reminded that it is a privilege simply to be alive, to breathe in the intoxicating beauty of this moment amidst the profusion of nature, and to connect to all of our brothers, to our history, and to hope.
Service devoted to helping bring end to COVID crisis

A Eucharistic Holy Hour dedicated to those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic was held at St. Peter Catholic Church Wednesday evening. Titled The Holy Hour of Healing and Hope, the community event sought to bring the Catholic community together in prayer and adoration for strength, healing and to bring an end to the COVID crisis.
Pastor Devotion Walking in the wilderness

Once while I was working at a summer camp, I stayed at a campsite in a wooded area that didn’t have a lot of underbrush. The bathroom at this campsite was a trail walk away from the main camp area – but due to the open area, the trail was hard to follow – especially at night.
Colorado vandals deface Catholic cathedral with 'Satan lives here'

Vandals desecrated the Cathedral Basilica of the Immaculate Conception in Denver, Colorado, on Sunday with satanic messages shortly before the morning Mass. The cathedral's brass front doors and stone columns were defaced with messages mocking Jesus, maligning Catholic priests as "child rapists," and claiming "Satan lives here," according to local ABC affiliate Denver 7.
The weaponizing of words

In 1852, Steven C. Foster composed “My Old Kentucky Home,” an anti-slavery song about a Black slave nostalgically lamenting his loss of home and family back in Kentucky. The lyrics included the phrase, “Tis summer, the darkies are gay.” In those days, “darkies” was the common word used to describe Black people, non-derogatorily, and the term was used by Blacks as well.
Reflections: Don't be a sluggard since they're not viewed favorably in the Bible

Are you a sluggard? I am, at least sometimes. So when I was going through desiringGod.org, its lead story was about a sluggard – well it got my attention. Back in August, I confessed that I was a hoarder. Not the type that gets put on a television show, but enough of a hoarder that getting around my Alamo Room and garage is a bit of a problem.
Historical Reflections

Of Moose and Men Editor Brian Larsen thinks this wonderful drawing may have been done by Ken Kettunen. Ken and Phyllis Kettunen were the Publishers/Owners of the News Herald from 1979 to 1989. Other illustrators for the newspaper include Ron Lund and Howard Sivertson. Howard Sivertson created all the wonderful News Herald bears. This illustration was for a story, but […]
Forged by the Word

I did not grow up in a church that did “sword drills.”. Many of my friends have described standing before the church, Bible in hand, just waiting for the leader to call out a verse. They would then race to the correct page and place their finger on the announced verse.
