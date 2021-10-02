Fall guide: Pumpkin patches, ghost tours and more

One-year-old Delilah McDaniel at Lucy’s Market in Buckhead. (Isadora Pennington)

It’s October – a month for thrills, chills, and of course, some fall fun! We’ve rounded up a guide to events in the community and beyond. Be sure to check for COVID-19 guidelines and don’t forget your mask – it is Halloween, after all.

North Springs Fall Pumpkin Patch

North Springs United Methodist Church will host its annual pumpkin patch, a fundraiser for its youth ministry. The patch will be open daily Oct. 1-31. The church, located at the corner of Morgan Falls and Roswell roads in Sandy Springs, is also hosting special events. That includes a Harvest Celebration on Oct. 2 and a children’s event with live music on Oct. 23. Visit the church’s Facebook page for details.

All Saints Pumpkin Patch

The pumpkin patch at All Saints Catholic Church in Dunwoody is set to open Oct. 3 and will run through the end of the month. Proceeds from the patch are donated to charity. The church is located at 2443 Mt Vernon Road.

Town Brookhaven’s Fall Pumpkin Patch

The Brookhaven mixed-use development will host a fall pumpkin patch event Oct. 23-24, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be “pumpkins galore” for purchase and a fall photo area. Town Brookhaven is located on Peachtree Road, near Oglethorpe University.

Brookhaven Christian Church

Pumpkins are set to arrive at Brookhaven Christian Church on Oct. 10, according to Rev. Beth Wendl. In addition to the patch, the church is hosting a canned and non-perishable food drive for the Food Pantry at Suthers Center for Christian Outreach. The church is located at 4500 Peachtree Road.

(Isadora Pennington)

Atlanta Botanical Garden

The annual “Scarecrows in the Garden” runs through Oct. 31 with more than 100 kooky and creative characters perched throughout the Midtown greenspace. They’re all the creative handiwork of area schools, businesses, organizations, and local artists. On Oct. 24, kids are invited to dress up in their best costumes and participate in socially distanced activities during “Goblins in the Garden” from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, visit atlantabg.org .

Legends & Lore Tour

Head to historic Rhodes Hall in Midtown for a “spooktacular” ghost tour Oct. 27-29. Hosted by the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation, tours will be given at 6:30, 7:30, and 8:30 p.m. Known as one of the most haunted buildings in Atlanta, Rhodes Hall is a hotbed of paranormal activity and has been featured on TV shows such as “Ghost Hunters” and WSB-TV’s “Georgia’s Haunted Hidden Gems.” Enjoy socially distanced spirits on the porch before your tour. Spaces are limited. Ages 21+. $35 per person. Masks required indoors. More information and tickets are available at georgiatrust.org .

Netherworld

Named one of the scariest haunted houses in the world year after year, Netherworld returns with “Rise of the Netherspawn” and “Return to Planet X in 3D” to mark its 25 th anniversary. Descend into underground caverns to face the terror of the abominable Netherspawn and run from the aliens on Planet X using advanced 3D technology to put you up-close and personal with the creatures. The haunted experiences run through Nov. 13. Get tickets and details at fearworld.com .

Woodland Spirits

Come face-to-face with dozens of ghostly “visitors” lurking among the trails in WildWoods and Fernbank Forest at the Fernbank Museum of Natural History through Nov. 7. As guests wander the trails, they will cross paths with spirits who were unable to let go of the physical world and appear in the shadows, up in the trees, and waiting in plain sight for their next scare. Also, ‘Nocturnal Activity: Life After Dark’ will explore the habits of nocturnal animals and night-blooming plants. Get tickets and details at fernbankmuseum.org .

Oakland Cemetery

The 14 th annual Run Like Hell 5K is both in-person and virtual this year. The Oct. 9 event begins at 8 a.m. with a course through the cemetery. For the virtual event, runners can complete the 5K inside the cemetery or along any route that equals 5K any time between those dates, recording and submitting their times. The annual Halloween tours of the graveyard, Capturing the Spirit of Oakland, will be held Oct. 14-31. Designed to enlighten rather than frighten, the tours bring to life the stories of some of the cemetery’s notable and notorious residents. For registration and more details visit oaklandcemetery.com .

Decatur Ghost Tour

This guided walking tour covers a little more than a mile as participants stroll around downtown Decatur and visit sites such as the DeKalb County Courthouse, High House and the city cemetery. Tour guides retell the stories, both historical and paranormal, of some the city’s haunted spots. Tickets cost $20 for adults, $12 for children 10 and younger. Advance tickets are required and can be purchased at decaturghosttour.com .

The Wren’s Nest Séance

The historic West End home of Joel Chandler Harris will present this new Halloween experience now through Oct. 30. This séance seeks to solve the mysterious disappearance of a magician’s supply salesman who was last heard from long ago attempting to capture a rabbit that would be pulled out of a magician’s magical top hat. Seating is very limited, so get tickets at twn-seance.eventbrite.com .

L5P Halloween MonsterFest

Details were still being ironed out at press time, but this year’s event is set for Oct. 16-17 and will include a “monster hunt” through Little Five Points, costume contest, artist market, Monster Ball and a “cocktail parade.” Find out more at l5phalloween.com .

The Pirates Treasure Hunt

Put together a crew of landlubbers and hit the streets of Atlanta on Oct. 30 to collect pieces of eight coins, participating in challenges, and finding clues for the hidden treasure. This mix of escape room and scavenger hunt is for teams of two to six people and pirate costumes are encouraged. Pirate crews can begin anytime between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Tickets are available for $50 per team (plus a $2.50 ticketing fee) at thecityscavenger.com .





The post Fall guide: Pumpkin patches, ghost tours and more appeared first on Reporter Newspapers .