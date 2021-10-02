CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colonial Park, PA

Colonial Park Fire Co. Open House

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Colonial Park Fire Open House and public safety event is scheduled for October 3rd from 10AM until 2PM. There will be fun for all ages including food, safety messages, a bounce house, bucket rides in the new tower fire truck, practice using a fire hose for adults, and practice using a smaller hose for children! Bring the family and stop by, you might even find a hobby you enjoy and want to spend more time with us in the future!

