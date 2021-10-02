CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

‘Get out and get another job,’ Sajid Javid tells unvaccinated care workers

By Adam Forrest
The Independent
The Independent
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=330hGN_0cEuiBzc00

Care home workers who are not willing to get the Covid jab should “get out and get another job”, the health secretary Sajid Javid has said in a stinging attack on vaccine refuseniks.

Trade unions and care home providers have warned that the sector faces a staffing crisis if thousands of workers lose their jobs for failing a legal requirement to get the vaccine.

The National Care Association has called for a pause in compulsory vaccinations, arguing that the policy could lead to substandard care or see some homes having to shut their doors.

Asked on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme if he would consider a pause, Mr Javid said: “No, I won’t. What I don’t accept is slowing down the requirement to vaccinate.”

The health secretary said: “Look, if you want to work in care home, you are working with some of the most vulnerable people in our country. And if you can’t be bothered to go and get vaccinated, then get out and go and get another job.”

Mr Javid added: “If you want to look after [vulnerable people], if you want to feed them, if you want to put them to bed, then you should get vaccinated. If you’re not going to get vaccinated then why are working in care?”

Asked how the country would cope with staff shortages if tens of thousands of care workers quit the sector, Mr Javid said: “There are other people … who will come forward.”

Mr Javid also said he was disappointed by reports that at least five members of the men’s England football squad are refusing to be vaccinated.

“It is disappointing, of course it is ... They are role models in society,” he told Times Radio. “People, especially young people, I think will look up to them and they should recognise that and the difference that can make in terms of encouraging others.”

Nadra Ahmed, executive chairman of the National Care Association, has estimated that 70,000 people could be forced to leave the sector because of mandatory vaccination.

She told the BMJ the departure of staff was already having a serious impact. “We’ve heard of providers shutting the doors, they just can’t go on anymore.”

Care home workers in England were told to have their first Covid jab by the end of 16 September to meet the government’s deadline for full vaccination of 11 November.

Mr Javid also said he was disappointed by reports that at least five members of the men’s England football squad are refusing to be vaccinated against Covid.

Last month the Department of Health and Social Care said that more than 90 per cent of eligible social care staff had received a first dose by the deadline, and around 84 per cent had already been given a second dose.

Mr Javid also waded into a row over the push to get GPs doing more face-to-face appointments – insisting that the return to pre-pandemic normality “needs to move much faster”.

Leading professional bodies have pushed back against calls for face-to-face appointments to become the default again, warned that Covid infection levels were still too high for practices to return to packed waiting rooms.

Professor Martin Marshall, chair of the Royal College of General Practitioners, told MPs last month: “There’s no point in having a right if it’s undeliverable at the moment because of the workload pressures.”

The health secretary told Today : “We are in discussion with GP leaders. We need to work together to make sure we can give patients more of the choice they are asking for.”

Mr Javid added: “There are patients who might prefer remote consultation. But there are others who prefer face to face. To get where we need to be there has to be a partnership with GPs, working together to alleviate some of the pressures they face.”

It comes as ministers have drafted in a former senior military commander to carry out a far-ranging overhaul of leadership in the health and social care sector.

The government said General Sir Gordon Messenger, an ex-vice chief of the defence staff, would conduct the most far-reaching review the sector in England has seen in 40 years.

Comments / 206

pecan-tan
9d ago

news flash changing jobs is not a medical cure for Covid I worked with Covid patients days before they expired my job offers weekly testing all my results come back negative also have been tested at my PCP office and my results was negative and am still jab free😃

Reply(17)
72
ken
8d ago

This was never about safety. it always was about control. first the masks and lockdowns that didn't work. now experimental drug mandates. they are NOT vaccines. they are NOT FDA approved. once the government controls your body you are doomed

Reply(26)
73
Darren Parker
8d ago

Who is this guy that is trying to inject his will on others. what do they call those who think everybody revolves around them.

Reply(23)
43
Related
BBC

Covid: Care home staff should get the jab or another job - Javid

Care home workers who are not prepared to get the Covid vaccine should get another job, Sajid Javid has said. The health secretary said he was not prepared to "pause" the requirement for care staff in England to be fully vaccinated by 11 November. His remarks come after warnings that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

NHS intensive care unit which treated Boris Johnson for coronavirus ‘dangerously understaffed’, says union

The NHS intensive care unit which helped save Boris Johnson’s life after he contracted coronavirus is dangerously understaffed, according to a report. Unite said a survey of its members at Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust in London found chronic understaffing in the unit had led to plunging morale and concerns about patient safety.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sajid Javid
Telegraph

Sajid Javid is right: families have a responsibility to care for their own

We sat at our favourite café. Lake Como glittered in the sunlight, majestic mountains loomed. “If there are any decent care homes here, we’re moving!’’ My husband was only half in jest. Beside us, our Italian friend looked puzzled: “Didn’t you tell me you have three children? Then you have three care homes already.”
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Role Models#Covid#Bbc Radio 4#Times Radio
BBC

Wales NHS Covid passes become compulsory

People in Wales now need an NHS Covid pass to be able to legally attend big events or nightclubs. They are compulsory for over-18s, and show people have either tested negative on a lateral flow test or are fully vaccinated against Covid. Wales' rugby game against New Zealand on 30...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Post

America’s unemployed are sending a message: They’ll go back to work when they feel safe – and well-compensated

The anemic September employment report, with only 194,000 jobs added, illustrates the extent to which the recovery stalled as coronavirus cases surged last month, but it also signals something deeper: America’s unemployed are still struggling with child-care and health issues, and they are reluctant to return to jobs they see as unsafe or undercompensated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Public Health
The Independent

Sick workers urged to avoid ‘grin and bear it’ attitude and stay away

Workers are being urged not to grin and bear illness this winter but instead stay away from the office if they are feeling unwell.As the UK prepares to face the flu virus spreading alongside Covid-19 in the coming months, people are being encouraged not to take the somewhat traditional approach of just getting on with it, but rather to avoid the workplace if they are sick.UK Health Security Agency chief executive Dr Jenny Harries said she hopes the public will now realise when they have symptoms that might be infectious and can be supported in staying away from work in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Three-quarters of NHS staff consider leaving health service, survey says

Nearly three-quarters of NHS workers have considered leaving the health service in the past 12 months, according to a new survey.Research by the Healthcare Workers’ Foundation (HWF) charity and its partner NHS Million found staff were increasingly concerned about their mental health and wellbeing.The NHS has gone through one of the busiest periods in its seven decades-long history due to the coronavirus pandemic, with stress piled on staff at all levels.Medics working long hours face another difficult winter as flu season approaches and record numbers of patients await surgery.Staff are also embroiled in a row with the government over pay...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Long covid now has an official WHO clinical definition

On Wednesday, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has released the official clinical definition for long covid, condition that affected more than one million people in the UK in September alone. The WHO calls it “post COVID-19 condition”, which typically reveals symptoms three months after the onset of covid. Dr Janet...
WORLD
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID Risk

The vitamin plays a double role in relation to the novel COVID-19 virus. Vitamin D may help to reduce the risk of COVID-19. Vitamin D plays two different roles; one in boosting the innate immune systems and the second in stopping the immune system from becoming abnormally active, a study suggest.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

Woman with Down’s syndrome loses UK abortion law case

A woman with Down’s syndrome who took Sajid Javid to court over the UK’s abortion law has lost her case in the high court. Heidi Crowter, who brought the case alongside Máire Lea-Wilson, whose son Aidan has Down’s syndrome, and a child with Down’s syndrome identified only as A, had argued that allowing pregnancy terminations up to birth if the foetus has Down’s syndrome is discriminatory and stigmatises disabled people.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

280K+
Followers
119K+
Post
145M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy