Brighton vs Arsenal prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

Brighton host Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Bukayo Saka scored in the Gunners’ momentum-building 3-1 victory over Tottenham last weekend and the performance led the England international to claim the club still have the potential to win silverware this season.

He said: “We can achieve anything, no matter what age. With age comes experience but we have a lot of experience in this squad anyway which helps us.

“We have a lot of quality and enough experience to achieve a lot. We’re going to take it game by game but if we play like this we have enough quality to win trophies.”

Here is everything you need to know:

When is it?

The match will kick-off at 5.30pm on Saturday, 2 October at the Amex Stadium.

Where can I watch?

The game will be available to watch on Sky Sports and customers will also be able to stream the game on the app and website.

If you aren’t a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Line-ups

Brighton: Sanchez, Dunk, Duffy, Burn, Cucurella, Groß, Lallana, Veltman, Moder, Trossard, Maupay

Arsenal: Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tierney, Partey, Lokonga, Smith Rowe, Odegaard, Saka, Aubameyang

Odds

Brighton - 15/8

Draw - 21/10

Arsenal - 29/20

Prediction

Brighton had an electric start to the season and they managed to keep it afloat with their draw against Crystal Palace but Arsenal are growing into the league with an impressive victory over Tottenham. The match should be quite evenly matched with both teams likely to come away with a point. Brighton 1-1 Arsenal .