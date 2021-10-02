CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brighton vs Arsenal confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

By Sarah Rendell
 8 days ago

Graham Potter ’s Brighton have had a great start to the season and they will hope to continue it on Saturday against Arsenal .

They head into the match after recovering a point at the death against Crystal Palace who went 1-0 up against them on Monday. Neal Maupay scored the equaliser in the 95th minute to keep their season on track and manager Potter was happy with his team’s performance.

He said: “It is a difficult place to come and to play. We are happy with the point. Performance-wise we can do better, and we were far from perfect, but we deserved something from the game.

“Once it is over, no one cares how you played once it is over. It is all about results. We know we can improve, which is exciting.”

Potter and co will host Arsenal in their next fixture but who’s predicted to win? Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

The match will kick off at 5.30pm on Saturday 2 October at the Amex Stadium.

Where can I watch?

The game will be available to watch on Sky Sports and customers will also be able to stream the game on the app and website.

If you aren’t a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Line-ups

Brighton: Sanchez, Dunk, Duffy, Burn, Cucurella, Groß, Lallana, Veltman, Moder, Trossard, Maupay

Arsenal: Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tierney, Partey, Lokonga, Smith Rowe, Odegaard, Saka, Aubameyang

Odds

Brighton - 15/8

Draw - 21/10

Arsenal - 29/20

Prediction

Brighton had an electric start to the season and they managed to keep it afloat with their draw against Crystal Palace, but Arsenal are growing into the league, with an impressive victory over Tottenham last time out. The match should be quite evenly matched with both teams likely to come away with a point. Brighton 1-1 Arsenal .

