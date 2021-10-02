Is Brighton vs Arsenal on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Neal Maupay could be Brighton ’s hero once again as they take on Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday.

Maupay scored a late equaliser against Crystal Palace on Monday, giving his club another valuable point in their impressive start to their league campaign.

Graham Potter’s side are currently sixth and Maupay spoke of the importance of having fans back in stadiums after their 1-1 results.

He said: “I think football is nothing without fans and without involvement with fans. It’s a derby so everyone wanted to win; of course it was really really tough.”

Arsenal are riding a wave of momentum themselves, though after defeating rivals Tottenham last weekend, with hope building once again in Mikel Arteta’s project.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the match:

When is it?

The match will kick-off at 5.30pm on Saturday, 2 October at the Amex Stadium.

Where can I watch?

The game will be available to watch on Sky Sports and customers will also be able to stream the game on the app and website.

If you aren’t a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Line-ups

Brighton: Sanchez, Dunk, Duffy, Burn, Cucurella, Groß, Lallana, Veltman, Moder, Trossard, Maupay

Arsenal: Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tierney, Partey, Lokonga, Smith Rowe, Odegaard, Saka, Aubameyang

Odds

Brighton - 15/8

Draw - 21/10

Arsenal - 29/20

Prediction

Brighton had an electric start to the season and they managed to keep it afloat with their draw against Crystal Palace but Arsenal are growing into the league with an impressive victory over Tottenham. The match should be quite evenly matched with both teams likely to come away with a point. Brighton 1-1 Arsenal .