CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Can Rami Malek act? How the No Time to Die baddie became the most polarising actor in Hollywood

By Adam White
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iq4BC_0cEsNEtE00

Rami Malek is our greatest extra-terrestrial actor. Unfortunately he’s a human being. For the last few years, he has been cinema’s go-to oddball, whether the roles themselves called for eccentricity or not.

In Bohemian Rhapsody , for which he won an Oscar, Malek played a pair of costume-shop teeth playing Freddie Mercury. Earlier this year, in the Denzel Washington thriller The Little Things , he was inexplicably weirder as a good-natured cop than the bedraggled serial killer he was pursuing (played by a slightly less weird Jared Leto). And this week, he is comfortably the most cringe-inducing aspect of the new James Bond film No Time to Die . It raises some important questions, the main one being: can Rami Malek act?

Well, he can. But to an extent. Malek is a polarising performer, an actor who injects a very specific barrel of otherworldly tics into his characters. Watching him is almost like seeing someone trying to crawl out of their own skin, every line a nervous whisper, his body language tense and anxious. He’s certainly intriguing and unique, but perhaps best consumed in short, sharp doses.

In No Time to Die , Malek plays 007’s latest nemesis: a vengeful killer who pontificates deviously from his island lair. The part is a compendium of Bond villain clichés, from his all-too-familiar plot for world domination to his facial scarring, but Malek’s performance doesn’t help matters. “Few actors could redeem a role this basic and Malek isn’t one of them,” wrote IndieWire in their review, which also criticised Malek’s “hodgepodge of an Eastern European accent” in the movie. He is “shorn of charisma and energy”, wrote Metro . “His specialty is muttering in an ominous monotone,” added Screen Daily . Malek is the film’s “lispingly clichéd weak link,” claim the Financial Times . And so on.

Malek’s slightly askew acting choices seem to stem from his process, which involves delivering “a slew of experimental takes before I get to one that might possibly [work]”. He explained that to Robert Downey Jr during a conversation with him for Interview Magazine in 2016 – when Malek was the star of the cult TV series Mr Robot – but by 2018 it seemed to have passed into his off-camera life, too. Much of a profile interview that year for The New York Times is taken up by descriptions of Malek’s erratic elasticity. “I had to ask why he had been so jumpy at the interview’s outset,” wrote journalist Cara Buckley. “He had twitched, hugged himself, crossed and uncrossed his legs, scratched his arms and jiggled at a terrific frequency that suggested advanced jitters or vast amounts of caffeine.”

Fame isn’t for everyone, and Malek has always seemed a bit like a character actor uncomfortably positioned as a leading man. But it’s especially strange to watch him go so big and broad in a new film when he used to be much more nuanced. Malek always stood out in his movies. It might have been because of his dark, baggy eyes, or the quiet elegance he imbued even his smallest of roles. Whatever the reason, he was never a lightning rod because he was particularly grating to watch. It’s different now, though. Somewhere along the line his acting seemed to shift, Malek abandoning much of the quietness of his earliest parts in the process.

Jump back a decade and Malek is marvellous as a well-intentioned but hopelessly naive rich kid in the indie hit Short Term 12 . He also lingers ambiguously on the fringes of Paul Thomas Anderson’s The Master as Philip Seymour Hoffman’s wide-eyed son-in-law, always watching, marvelling, planning something. Malek’s most significant scene in The Master doesn’t actually feature his face. His character is taking part in a ritual for Hoffman’s religious movement in which he barks demeaning “truths” to Joaquin Phoenix ’s adrift war veteran. It’s a chilling moment, but for Malek it also seemed to be an instructive one.

The ungainly Malek performances of today seem cast in Phoenix’s sinewy, method-acting shadow. And it’s almost as if a ghoulish bit of transference occurred in their scene together in The Master , a spirit of Stanislavskian pretension passing from one Hollywood beanpole to another.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wLwXF_0cEsNEtE00

Whether Phoenix can get away with it himself is debatable – all method acting is on some level completely exhausting – but he’s at least had the foresight to spread his deeply committed limbs over good films. And Joker. He also seems to recognise that there’s a time and a place for everything. Phoenix goes big in films that call for a particular brand of nervous energy and loud physicality – think The Master , Inherent Vice or The Village – but is more than capable of dialling it down, too, in a Her or a You Were Never Really Here .

Malek, on the other hand, applies his idiosyncrasies to films that don’t really require them. The Little Things is the kind of sub- Se7en cops-and-killers movie that would have probably starred Ashley Judd 20 years ago and is not an obvious opportunity for method wildness. It’s distracting as a result. Bond villains, too, work best with a sliver of camp to them, be it Famke Janssen getting off by cracking men’s necks between her thighs in GoldenEye , or the slippery homoeroticism of Javier Bardem’s Skyfall bad guy. Malek seems to be trying to emulate Bardem in No Time to Die , but somewhat self-seriously. There’s no joy or carefully curated flamboyance – just misplaced gravity.

It all makes Malek a jarring movie star, someone slightly odd on-screen but no longer in a way that feels especially productive. And when you’re too over-the-top for a franchise that once featured a henchman with killer teeth made of solid steel, well, you know something’s gone terribly wrong.

Comments / 1

Related
kshb.com

James Bond 'basically raped a woman' in early film, 'No Time To Die' director says

The director of the soon-to-be-released James Bond movie "No Time To Die" says past films depicted the fictional British spy as misogynistic — or worse. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, "No Time To Die" director Cary Fukunaga reflected on Bond films of the past and how the films wouldn't be acceptable in a post-#MeToo world.
MOVIES
shortlist.com

Rami Malek on Bond, bad guys and heading back to the cinema

When Rami Malek was revealed as the latest Bond villain in No Time To Die, there was a collective sigh of relief. The big bad of the franchise was in safe hands, with an Oscar-winning actor who puts his everything into his roles. Whether it’s a pitch-perfect performance as Queen...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Downey Jr
Person
Denzel Washington
Person
Famke Janssen
Person
Jared Leto
Person
Joaquin Phoenix
Person
Rami Malek
Person
Ashley Judd
Person
Javier Bardem
TechRadar

Why is No Time to Die so damn long? Rami Malek has answers

After spending nearly two years in pandemic-induced dormancy, No Time to Die is making up for lost time with a near-three-hour runtime – and star Rami Malek has detailed why. In a recent interview with Digital Spy, the actor, who plays new (or old?) villain Safin, justified the movie’s 163-minute...
MOVIES
Newsweek

All the Clues That Rami Malek's Bond Villain Safin is Actually Dr. No

The first James Bond villain in the cinematic franchise was Dr. No, a reclusive member of the secret organization S.P.E.C.T.R.E., who wreaked havoc on civilians with their evil schemes. Over time, more members of the group have come to the fore, most recently in the movie 2015 Spectre, which introduced...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Hollywood#Bohemian Rhapsody#Freddie Mercury#Indiewire#Eastern European#Screen Daily#The Financial Times
kiss951.com

Daniel Craig and Rami Malek Shared a Kiss on the ‘No Time To Die’ Set

Daniel Craig and Rami Malek ended up sharing a steamy kiss on the set of their new James Bond film No Time To Die. Now that the film has finally been released in theaters after numerous delays due to the pandemic, fans are reflecting on Rami Malek’s admission about a steamy on-set kiss from an interview two years ago.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Empire

Empire Podcast #484: Daniel Craig, Rami Malek

Wake up... No Time To Die! Yes, this week finally sees the release of the final film in Daniel Craig's five-movie stint as James Bond, and to celebrate the occasion Chris Hewitt sits down for chats with both a relaxed and convivial Craig and his villainous counterpart, Rami Malek, who plays new Bond baddie, Safin. Do we expect you to listen? Well, ideally.
CELEBRITIES
Collider

Rami Malek on ‘No Time to Die’ and Why James Bond Is the Greatest Franchise in the History of Cinema

With director Cary Joji Fukunaga’s No Time to Die now playing around the world and opening in North America this Friday, I recently got to speak with Rami Malek about playing the villain Lyutsifer Safin. During the interview, he talked about why James Bond is the greatest franchise in the history of cinema, what people would be surprised to learn about the making of a 007 movie, which of his friends and family were most excited when he landed the role, and if Elliot from Mr. Robot and his character in No Time to Die have any similarities. In addition, he told a funny story about where he keeps his Oscar from playing Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
femalefirst.co.uk

Rami Malek says British royals 'appreciate normality'

Rami Malek has revealed how he approaches talking to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Rami Malek thinks the British royals appreciate "a dose of normality". The 40-year-old actor recently met the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at the world premiere of 'No Time To Die' in London, and Rami has now revealed how he approached talking to the royals.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Rami Malek Recalls Sitting In The Royal Box Behind Prince William And Kate For The No Time To Die

American James Bond fans still have to wait a few days to see Daniel Craig's final adventure as the super spy. However, No Time To Die had its world premiere last week, and that means that a lot of people got a first look. This includes the stars of the film, as well as the royal family. Because what good is being royalty if you can’t see movies early?
CELEBRITIES
Vanity Fair

Rami Malek Offered to Babysit Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Kids

If Rami Malek’s acting career ever falters, it’s good to know he can always rely on his backup plan of becoming a professional royal babysitter. During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday, the actor revealed that he may have made a very odd impression on Kate Middleton when they first met at the 2019 BAFTA Awards. “I just looked at Princess Kate at one point and I said, ‘This must be exhausting,’ and she said, ‘Why?’ And I said, ‘You just had a baby, right?,’” Malek said of the encounter. The Duchess of Cambridge had just welcomed her third child, Prince Louis, in 2018. He continued, “She was taken aback, and she said, ‘How are you doing?’ And I said, ‘How are you?’ And in the most regal, elegant way she gave me a look, but you can tell. Imagine dressed to the nines, having to talk to all these actors.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
flickprime.com

Rami Malek reveals how his interaction with Kate Middleton had the Duchess ‘taken aback’

Rami Malek, not too long ago, loved assembly with Kate Middleton and Prince William on the premiere of No Time To Die in London. Well, this was not his first time assembly with the royals. The actor, throughout his current look on Jimmy Kimmel Live, talked about chatting with the royal couple on the James Bond movie premiere. He additionally recalled his earlier interplay with the royal couple at BAFTAs 2019.
CELEBRITIES
northwestgeorgianews.com

Review: Daniel Craig shines in his last Bond film 'No Time to Die' but the villains fall short

When James Bond tells his lover, "We have all the time in the world," early in "No Time to Die," fans of the series will emit a collective, "Oh, no!" It's a callback to the same line in "On Her Majesty's Secret Service" from 1969, just before Bond's wife is murdered. That isn't a spoiler — the context is different in "No Time," which also repurposes Louis Armstrong's "Her Majesty's" theme song — but fans know the line is shorthand for "No good can come of this."
MOVIES
Deadline

James Corden And Daniel Craig Recreate 24 Cinematic Blockbusters In 10 Minutes – Video

As The Late Late Show host James Corden notes, “We all love movies…and we’re all so excited to seeing films where they’re meant to be seen – in the theaters.” So with the help of No Time To Die star and outgoing James Bond personification Daniel Craig, the two decided that the perfect homage to cinema’s return would be to recreate the biggest blockbusters in cinematic history. So it was that they took us on a journey through 24 of Hollywood’s biggest movies of all time, one scene at a time, all in 10 minutes. Special cameos from Christopher Lloyd and Geena Davis were also part of the fun as they explored iconic moments from Jurassic Park, Indiana Jones, King Kong, Speed, Fast & Furious, Grease, Back to the Future, Gone with the Wind, Pulp Fiction, The Exorcist, The Godfather, Gladiator, The Avengers, Jaws, Titanic, Avatar, E.T., Thelma & Louise, Star Wars, Batman, Harry Potter, Lord of the Rings, Dirty Dancing and (surprise!) Craig’s last reprise of Bond in No Time To Die. Watch the video for fun and a history lesson, of sorts.
MOVIES
The Independent

The Independent

276K+
Followers
118K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy