FIFA 22 tips and tricks: Explosive sprint, finesse shots, and how to dominate FUT

How do you complete SBCs in FIFA 22? SBCs, also known as Squad Building Challenges, are a core part of the FUT 22 or FIFA Ultimate Team experience. In essence, they test your team building abilities by setting a variety of parameters which you'll need to fulfil in order to earn rewards. As part of our FIFA 22 guide, then we're going to explain how to complete SBCs. If you need Coins to complete your SBCs, then you can refer to our How to Make Coins in FUT page. We'll also explain When to Buy and Sell Players in FUT through the link.

FIFA ・ 14 DAYS AGO