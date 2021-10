Aspen Ladd has been removed from the card at UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Walker after an incredibly scary scene at her weigh-in on Friday. Ladd, who has struggled with weight cuts before, could barely stand on the scale as the 26-year-old tried to make the 135-pound limit. She nearly fainted and was shaking considerably as she stood on the scale. She weighed in at 137, above the women's bantamweight limit.

UFC ・ 10 DAYS AGO