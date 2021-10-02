COVID hospitalizations growing in region; rise in cases has slowed elsewhere in Pa

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 across the region jumped by nearly 30% over the past week.

The increase to 148 inpatients across Cambria, Bedford, Blair and Somerset counties follows a prior week that saw hospitalizations double across the same region.

As of Friday, 31 patients are in local ICU beds due to the virus, up from 24 a week earlier.

Statewide hospitalizations are also rising, albeit at a slower rate, with 2,816 people hospitalized compared to 2,614 a week earlier.

Statewide, Pennsylvania’s seven-day average of confirmed new cases has flattened in recent weeks, dropping by just 236 cases for the week ending Sept. 30 as compared to a week earlier.

That’s not the case in parts of the Altoona-Johnstown region.

While Somerset County logged a 56-case decrease, Cambria, Blair and Bedford counties saw similar increases.

Cambria County’s seven-day total grew by just three more than in the week before. But its positivity rate – the percentage of tests that are positive for the virus – went from 9.8% to 10.5%.

Bedford’s rate is now the state’s highest, with nearly one in four tests, or 23.4%, positive for COVID-19.

Blair’s positivity rate jumped by 20%, to 10.4%, for the week ending Sept 30.

Cambria added 60 cases on Friday.

Somerset County added 38, while Bedford added 43.

Blair and Indiana counties added 45 and 56 cases, respectively, while Clearfield County added 44.