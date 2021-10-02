CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Trump asks U.S. judge to force Twitter to restart his account

By Akriti Sharma
Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Lr7Tb_0cEoDfJH00
Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Perry, Georgia, U.S. September 25, 2021. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers/Files

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump asked a federal judge in Florida on Friday to ask Twitter (TWTR.N) to restore his account, which the company removed in January citing a risk of incitement of violence.

Trump filed a request for preliminary injunction against Twitter in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, arguing the social media company was "coerced" by members of the U.S. Congress to suspend his account.

Twitter and several other social media platforms banned Trump from their services after a mob of his supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol in a deadly riot on Jan. 6.

That assault followed a speech by Trump in which he reiterated false claims that his election loss in November was because of widespread fraud, an assertion rejected by multiple courts and state election officials.

Twitter "exercises a degree of power and control over political discourse in this country that is immeasurable, historically unprecedented, and profoundly dangerous to open democratic debate," Trump's lawyers said in the filing. The filing was reported earlier by Bloomberg.

Twitter declined to comment on the filing when contacted by Reuters.

At the time of removing Trump's account permanently, Twitter said his tweets had violated the platform's policy barring "glorification of violence". The company said at the time that Trump's tweets that led to the removal were "highly likely" to encourage people to replicate what happened in the Capitol riots.

Before he was blocked, Trump had more than 88 million followers on Twitter and used it as his social media megaphone.

In the court filing, Trump argued Twitter allowed the Taliban to tweet regularly about their military victories across Afghanistan, but censored him during his presidency by labeling his tweets as "misleading information" or indicating they violated the company's rules against "glorifying violence".

In July Trump sued Twitter, Facebook Inc (FB.O) and Alphabet Inc's (GOOGL.O) Google, as well as their chief executives, alleging they unlawfully silence conservative viewpoints.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 629

Laura Johnson
9d ago

"Ah, come on judge. This isn't fair! Thier being mean to me because they don't like me! I mean, come one. This is so wrong, right? I mean, I'm being bullied your honor. That's right, I'm being bullied! I'm a really good guy judge, You believe me, right judge? You know that, right? I mean EVERYBODY knows I'm a good guy and this is just a which hunt! So I DESERVE to have my Twitter back your honor. You know that right?"

Reply(37)
220
Defend democracy
9d ago

He violated their tos. If Twitter is forced to let him back on, that means every troll, every harasser, every person who's been banned will have case pecident to sue twitter as well, then the private company will no longer have autonomous control over their own business. Communism anyone?

Reply(16)
119
concerned american
9d ago

Don’t allow trump back on Twitter!! He is the leader of a hate group and the largest troublemaker in US history! God be with us and refuse his return to Twitter and any government office

Reply(18)
89
Related
Washington Post

The amazingly bad voter-fraud theories behind Trump’s DOJ scheme

As former president Donald Trump endorsed his reelection bid this weekend, Sen. Charles E. Grassley (R-Iowa) pressed forward with his remarkable turnabout on Trump’s actions vis-a-vis Jan. 6. While Grassley sharply criticized Trump’s voter-fraud rhetoric shortly after Jan. 6, he is now defending Trump’s efforts to get the Justice Department to help overturn the election.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
MSNBC

James Carville: 'Trump's in legal trouble. Don't kid yourself.'

As Democrats try to to get the Biden agenda passed on Capitol Hill, Republicans could soon be dealing with Donald Trump's legal issues. What is the likelihood Trump is in genuine legal trouble? James Carville and Mark McKinnon discuss.Oct. 8, 2021.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#The U S District Court#The U S Congress#Bloomberg#Taliban
MSNBC

Republicans scramble to rewrite history on Trump's jobs record

Republican Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania recently argued that he saw "the strongest economy" of his lifetime during Donald Trump's presidency. The GOP senator added, "That's just an indisputable fact." In reality, it's neither indisputable nor a fact, but quite a few Republicans are pushing a similar line. Sen. Chuck...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
mediaite.com

Adam Schiff Destroys Congressional Republicans Who Pushed Big Lie: ‘Insurrectionists in Suits and Ties’

Congressman Adam Schiff (D-CA) slammed his Republican colleagues for their “unforgivable” submissiveness to former President Donald Trump and the Big Lie that the 2020 election was stolen. The House Intelligence Committee chairman spoke to ABC’s George Stephanopoulos on Monday about Midnight in Washington: his new book where he argues that...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Alphabet
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Capitol
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Google
Reuters

Reuters

199K+
Followers
220K+
Post
106M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy