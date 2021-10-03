CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Denver, CO

With accreditation at stake, Adams 14, external manager remain at odds

By Yesenia Robles
Chalkbeat
Chalkbeat
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T0fiE_0cEm1TCQ00
The Adams 14 school districts has been under state orders to improve since 2018. | Michael Ciaglo / Special to the Denver Post

The Adams 14 school district and its management company Friday could not agree on a report showing they had resumed working together, bringing into question whether the state will strip the district of its accreditation.

The state asked for written proof in the form of a joint report that Adams 14 and MGT, its private managers, would resume cooperation after the new superintendent blocked MGT from district schools earlier this year. Officials from Adams 14 and MGT worked late Friday, but ultimately district officials submitted a statement without MGT’s signature.

In it, they asked the State Board of Education to find the district was still in compliance and said MGT insisted on conditions that were not acceptable, including that the district agree not to sue the company.

Colorado education officials have often threatened school districts that failing to meet certain achievement standards over a long period of time could result in losing accreditation. But the state has never acted on those threats, and officials Friday afternoon were unclear about what wielding it against Adams 14 could mean.

The State Board of Education has scheduled an emergency meeting for Monday afternoon.

The district is entering the third year under contract with the external company , MGT. The State Board’s orders required the district to contract with an external manager for a period of four years. The local school board hired its own superintendent this summer for the first time since being managed by the company.

After that, the relationship between the district and MGT quickly broke down. Emails obtained by Chalkbeat show that Superintendent Karla Loria began to assert her authority — raising questions about the cost of MGT’s contract and taking part in hiring decisions that had been MGT’s responsibility — even before she officially started her job on July 1.

In August, Adams 14’s attorney issued a stop-work order, banning MGT staff from schools. In response, State Board members called that a violation of their orders and issued two demands: allow company officials back into the district, and submit a joint report “confirming that the contract partnership has been restored” by Oct. 1.

The district did meet the first requirement by allowing MGT officials back into schools, but the order states, “If the board does not receive a joint written statement confirming that the contractual partnership has been restored by Oct. 1, 2021, the stay of the removal of the district’s accreditation shall lift, and the district’s accreditation will be removed, effective immediately.”

In 2018, Colorado’s State Board of Education moved to strip the district of its accreditation, but delayed implementing its consequences on the condition that the district comply with various state-set conditions, including hiring an external manager and turning over some authority.

Adams 14’s report asks for state officials to find the district in compliance despite not submitting a joint report.

District officials took issue with demands from MGT to agree to waive any possible lawsuits, and with renegotiating how the company could get $500,000 in bonus pay without state tests to show progress.

There were also disagreements about pay. When Adams 14 had stopped MGT from working in the schools, they had also stopped payments. District officials said they made back payments Friday afternoon in an attempt to resolve the disagreement, but MGT officials late Friday said some previous invoices were still outstanding.

“They haven’t made any compromise. They were insisting on the same stuff,” Jonathan Fero, the district’s attorney, said of MGT. “We hope this will meet the state board’s expectations. We feel we’ve done everything we possibly can.”

MGT officials said they had ongoing concerns about whether the district was in compliance and listed examples of how they lack management authority, such as MGT officials not receiving invitations to leadership meetings in the district.

“Not signing this statement was neither our Plan A nor our Plan B — we made proposals all the way through tonight, but ultimately we couldn’t in good conscience affirm that the district was in compliance with the State Board’s order,” Eric Parish, executive vice president of MGT Consulting, said in an emailed statement. “We couldn’t sign something that wasn’t true. Our decisions as lead partner have been ignored. The district delayed payment on long-overdue invoices until today, and still has not paid some.”

Adams 14, with about 6,000 students, mostly from Hispanic and low-income families, is the first district in the state to hand over control of most day-to-day operations to a private company.

In the last month, each side has made attempts to publicly show efforts to reconcile.

Loria has invited Parish, who lives in the metro area, to attend school board meetings and has made a point of asking him in front of the board, and the public, to approve each of her recommendations to the board.

MGT changed staff, replacing Harry Bull, the former Cherry Creek superintendent serving as executive director for MGT in Colorado to oversee the work in Adams 14, with Andre Wright, the chief academic officer of Aurora Public Schools, and a recent finalist for the superintendent job in Denver. Wright will be senior vice president on its Education Solutions team.

But internally, some district employees say there’s been chaos and division between those who support the return of MGT staff and those who don’t.

Loria said recent changes haven’t completely addressed her concerns about MGT, but that work was ongoing.

“We’re working hard to resolve things,” Loria said.

Loria told State Board members last month that one reason she sought an independent evaluation of MGT’s work, the one that she used as basis for attempting to remove the company from schools, was that MGT began pressuring her to increase the amount of the company’s contract “from Day 1.”

State Board member Steve Durham interrupted Loria in that meeting to say the state has ordered outside management, but is not requiring the district to extend the current contract or pay MGT additional money.

Emails obtained by Chalkbeat through a public records request show that in June, just before the deadline for approving a new budget, Adams 14 finance staff realized that a change in Colorado’s school finance formula gave the district a surplus of money with no plan for how to spend it. Already, the district was putting COVID relief money into reserves, emails show, and the district’s finance leader was asking for guidance.

MGT had just submitted a draft proposal for its work in Year 3, and it asked for more money than its 2019 contract specified.

Loria asked Bull, MGT’s leader, why the company needed more money, and what services it would cut if the extra money wasn’t approved.

Bull explained that federal COVID relief funds could cover the additional money MGT was requesting. He also said the contract needed to be renegotiated anyway because it lacked measures to determine if MGT would receive a $500,000 bonus. The original criteria of improving student achievement could not be used because the state had suspended its annual tests during the pandemic.

He said the board appeared to view the $500,000 bonus “as optional, and MGT views [it] as available.”

Loria said she also realized that the district was paying MGT subcontractors directly with its own money, even though the district had also paid MGT to do some of the same work.

The district is awaiting a fiscal audit. It hired Eide Bailly, a North Dakota based firm of accountants and business advisers, to examine all the contracts and money paid to MGT and its subcontractors, and to provide “litigation support if needed.”

As part of having an Adams 14 superintendent for the first time working alongside MGT, the two sides had to figure out how to share responsibilities, including decisions on hiring and firing.

Loria had helped to hire people into key positions before officially starting her job. Under the external management agreement, recommendations for hiring and firing staff has been MGT’s responsibility, while the local school board retained final authority.

Emails obtained by Chalkbeat show one of Loria’s first requests was to review job postings for open leadership positions. She held interviews, and alongside MGT, hired several new administrators, including Chief Business Affairs Officer Mario Marquez. Marquez worked for four years in the Houston school district, much of it during the same time Loria worked there, but previously worked in the oil and gas industry.

As the relationship with MGT frayed and the district forced MGT out of its offices, Loria continued to hire more administrators, including Robert Lundin, the district’s new director of communications and special projects.

Lundin came to Adams 14 immediately after having worked with Stuart Berger, the consultant who performed the independent evaluation that was Loria’s basis for expelling MGT from schools. Before that, Lundin also worked with Loria in Houston years earlier. He has no communications experience and said last week that the special projects part of his work haven’t been defined.

State officials have been in negotiations with Adams 14 and MGT over the past week, and a special meeting is scheduled for Monday. That meeting will include a closed session to consult with an attorney. The executive session may be followed by a public discussion, according to a meeting notice posted Sunday. It’s not clear whether the State Board will take action.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

‘Time For The Adults To Work Together’: Colorado Board Of Education Removes Adams 14’s Accreditation

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Colorado Board of Education voted to affirm to lift the stay on the removal of the Adams 14 School District’s accreditation, meaning it has been removed effective immediately. The board also voted to give Adams 14 until Thursday to come to an agreement with MGT, its private management company, in order to regain its accreditation. The decision comes following a 6-1 vote during a special meeting on Monday. The Colorado Department of Education Commissioner Katy Anthes says the accreditation removal does not have any immediate impact on the structure of schools or day-to-day activities for students. “Students...
COMMERCE CITY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Education
Denver, CO
Government
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Education
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Government
coloradopolitics.com

Adams 14 School District accreditation restored, days after it was removed

State regulators restored Adams School District 14's accreditation Thursday after the school system signed off on a plan to work with a consultant to improve student performance, the Colorado Department of Education announced. The district was the first in Colorado to lose its accreditation after failing to submit a required...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accreditation#Lawsuits#Adams 14#The Denver Post#The State Board
KMIZ ABC 17 News

US Department of Education approves Missouri’s COVID-19 relief plan for elementary and secondary schools

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The US Department of Education approved Missouri's COVID-19 relief plan for elementary and secondary schools. Missouri was allotted nearly 2 billion dollars to carry out COVID-19 safety measures in school districts. The approval means the state will receive the remaining amount of funding, totaling $654 million. Missouri's plan promotes statewide vaccination events The post US Department of Education approves Missouri’s COVID-19 relief plan for elementary and secondary schools appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
The Charleston Press

At least 24 states to file lawsuit against Joe Biden if he doesn’t withdraw the vaccine mandate decision, the latest to join the group is South Carolina attorney general

South Carolina – The vaccine mandate has been a hot topic in the public since president Joe Biden announced it eight days ago and now a group of states warned him that legal action will be taken against him if he doesn’t withdraw his latest decision. Reportedly, until Wednesday, a...
U.S. POLITICS
CBS Minnesota

‘No One Else Is Willing To Take That Vaccine’: Committee Hears Concerns About Plunging Staff Levels Over Mandate

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A committee heard concerns that workers are leaving nursing homes and state jobs because they must be vaccinated or get tested regularly. Minnesota has about 36,000 state workers, and 26,000 of them report to offices and workplaces — and therefore must be vaccinated. Abbie Tiemann, a certified nursing assistant, described plunging staff levels at the nursing home she worked at, which she did not name. “At our facility, we currently have a 40% to 45% vaccination rate for staff,” Tiemann said. “We’ve come to the point where no one else is willing to take that vaccine. I am one of...
HEALTH
southarkansassun.com

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: Payments Now Heading Your Way

Federal stimulus checks have been issued throughout different states to assist American households with their rising costs. For low- and middle-income families, these monetary advantages provide a cash boost and instant assistance. A fourth stimulus check may be on your way, depending on where you reside. Government authorities and legislators...
PERSONAL FINANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
worldanimalnews.com

Biden Administration Defends USDA Wildlife Services’ Decision To Kill 8 Wolf Pups In Idaho Due To Complaints From A Cattle Rancher

In a letter on Tuesday, the Biden administration defended the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Wildlife Services for killing eight wolf pups from Idaho’s Timberline pack in response to complaints from a rancher who was grazing cattle on public lands. “We are shocked that the Biden administration condones the slaughter of...
IDAHO STATE
Arizona Mirror

GOP lawmakers push back against federal probe into threats against school board members

WASHINGTON — Congressional Republicans on Thursday objected to a move by the Justice Department to investigate violent threats made against local school board members and teachers, arguing that the federal agency is “policing the speech of citizens and concerned parents.” “Violence and true threats of violence should have no place in our civic discourse, but […] The post GOP lawmakers push back against federal probe into threats against school board members appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MinnPost

Minnesota lawmakers remain at odds over COVID bonus pay for frontline workers

Dave Orrick writes for the Pioneer Press: “Did you hear the one about the lawmakers who had $250 million to give away and they can’t figure out how to do it? That’s the story with Minnesota’s Frontline Pay Working Group, a panel of lawmakers and members of the governor’s office tasked with figuring out how to give away $250 million to, in the words of the law that established it, ‘frontline workers’ … After blowing past a Labor Day deadline, it became clear Thursday that the Republicans and Democrats on the panel are at loggerheads. The standoff became apparent when several Republicans on the panel scheduled a news conference to public tout their plan — a common tactic at the Capitol when negotiations are stuck — which was followed by statements from Democrats and their allies touting their plan.”
MINNESOTA STATE
wwno.org

Louisiana Considered: Reproductive Rights Are At Stake In The Supreme Court, Saints Owner Wants Team To Remain In New Orleans

In an excerpt from this weekend’s All Things Considered, NPR Legal Affairs Correspondent Nina Totenberg and host Michel Martin discuss what’s at stake this Supreme Court session, especially regarding women’s reproductive rights. In a discussion from Louisiana Considered aired September 21, WWNO/WRKF Public Health Reporter Rosemary Westwood and host Diane...
LOUISIANA STATE
The Baltimore Sun

State moving forward on $450M+ Baltimore Treatment and Therapeutic Center as officials seek consultant to oversee project

Maryland officials moved another step forward with plans for a large new mental illness and substance abuse treatment center for certain nonviolent offenders in Baltimore. The Department of General Services has issued a request for proposal for a design and construction consultant who would oversee various aspects of the planned Baltimore Treatment and Therapeutic Center, which officials say ...
BALTIMORE, MD
Chalkbeat

Chalkbeat

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
425K+
Views
ABOUT

Chalkbeat is a nonprofit news organization committed to covering one of America’s most important stories: the effort to improve schools for all children, especially those who have historically lacked access to a quality education.

 http://chalkbeat.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy