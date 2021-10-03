CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Global COVID-19 deaths hit 5 million as Delta variant sweeps the world

By Kavya B, Roshan Abraham
Reuters
 7 days ago

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Worldwide deaths related to COVID-19 surpassed 5 million on Friday, according to a Reuters tally, with unvaccinated people particularly exposed to the virulent Delta strain.

The variant has exposed the wide disparities in vaccination rates between rich and poor nations, and the upshot of vaccine hesitancy in some western nations.

More than half of all global deaths reported on a seven-day average were in the United States, Russia, Brazil, Mexico and India.

While it took just over a year for the COVID-19 death toll to hit 2.5 million, the next 2.5 million deaths were recorded in just under eight months, according to a Reuters analysis.

An average of 8,000 deaths were reported daily across the world over the last week, or around five deaths every minute. However, the global death rate has been slowing in recent weeks.

There has been increasing focus in recent days on getting vaccines to poorer nations, where many people are yet to receive a first dose, even as their richer counterparts have begun giving booster shots.

More than half of the world has yet to receive at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to Our World in Data.

The World Health Organization this week said its COVAX distribution programme would, for the first time, distribute shots only to countries with the lowest levels of coverage. read more

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NM7qq_0cEkumsr00
People cremate the bodies of victims of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, India, April 24, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo

Co-led by the WHO, COVAX has since January largely allocated doses proportionally among its 140-plus beneficiary states according to population size.

"For the October supply we designed a different methodology, only covering participants with low sources of supply," Mariangela Simao, WHO Assistant Director General for Access to Vaccines, said in a recording of a conference presentation last week posted on the WHO's website.

The United States, which has been battling vaccine misinformation that has caused about one-third of the population to avoid inoculations, surpassed 700,000 deaths on Friday, the highest toll of any country. read more

U.S. cases and hospitalizations have been trending lower, but health officials are bracing for a possible resurgence as cooler weather forces more activities indoors.

Russia reported 887 coronavirus-related deaths on Friday, the largest single-day death toll it has recorded since the pandemic began and the fourth day in a row it has set that record. Only 33% of Russia's eligible population has received a first vaccine dose. read more

As a region, South America has the highest death toll in the world accounting for 21% of all reported deaths, followed by North America and Eastern Europe contributing more than 14% of all fatalities each, according to Reuters analysis.

However, India, one of the first countries ravaged by the Delta variant, has gone from an average of 4,000 deaths a day to less than 300 as its vaccination campaign is rolled out. read more

About 47% of India's eligible population has received a first shot, with officials administering around 7,896,950 doses per day over the past week, a Reuters analysis of Our World in Data showed.

The Delta variant is now the dominant strain around the globe and has been reported in 187 out of 194 World Health Organization member countries.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Related
The Independent

Drowning of nine US marines blamed on Covid burnout

An investigation into the deaths of eight US marines and a navy corpsman who died in the sinking of an Amphibious Assault Vehicle (AAV) in 2020 were reportedly blighted by Covid burnout as well as miscommunications, according to reports. The investigation, which was commissioned by the US marine corps and released on Wednesday, found several issues with command structures, vehicle maintenance and false assumptions before the sinking of the 26-ton AAV on 30 July 2020.During a training drill off San Diego, California, the situation unfolded after the AAV took off from the USS Somerset and water started to fill the...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delta#Covid 19#Russia#Mexico#Weather#Our World In Data#Covax#Who
charlestonmercury.com

COVID-19, the Delta variant and the future of the pandemic

Let’s start with an update of the numbers as of late September 2021:. - COVID-19 has claimed the lives of one of every 500 Americans (668,000) surpassing that of best estimates of the 1918 pandemic. - We are averaging 150,000 new cases a day. - There are 106,527,882 unvaccinated Americans...
PUBLIC HEALTH
tribuneledgernews.com

90% may need to be vaccinated against COVID-19 due to delta variant

Multiple medical authorities believe the population’s vaccination rate may need to approach or exceed 90% in order to reach an optimal level protection against COVID-19. The prominence of the delta variant of the virus has further increased the urgency for people to get vaccinated, the officials told USA Today in a report published Sunday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Tulsa World

COVID-19: Deaths in Oklahoma still near peak as swift delta variant surge eases

COVID-19 deaths in Oklahoma remain near their peak even as hospitalizations fall and the delta variant surge subsides after a rapid two-month rise that overwhelmed hospitals. Another 325 Oklahomans were reported dead of COVID-19 in the past seven days — 46 per day on average. That average is two per day below the high during this surge in mid-September.
OKLAHOMA STATE
WDSU

Tracking the delta variant: COVID-19 updates for Louisiana

The highly infectious delta variant and a growing number of breakthrough COVID-19 cases in vaccinated individuals are threatening to undo the progress Louisiana has achieved over the past several months. Below is a resource guide on the latest on the fourth wave of the coronavirus surging in Louisiana:. COVID-19 Data...
LOUISIANA STATE
The Independent

Russians flock to Serbia for Western-made COVID-19 vaccines

When Russian regulators approved the country's own coronavirus vaccine, it was a moment of national pride, and the Pavlov family was among those who rushed to take the injection. But international health authorities have not yet given their blessing to the Sputnik V shot.So when the family from Rostov-on-Don wanted to visit the West, they looked for a vaccine that would allow them to travel freely — a quest that brought them to Serbia, where hundreds of Russian citizens have flocked in recent weeks to receive Western-approved COVID-19 shots.Serbia, which is not a member of the European Union, is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Lynchburg News and Advance

Death toll from COVID-19 in the U.S. eclipses 700,000 in latest tragic reminder of delta variant’s rampant spread

BALTIMORE (AP) — Death toll from COVID-19 in the U.S. eclipses 700,000 in latest tragic reminder of delta variant’s rampant spread. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission. Locations — Watch Now: Related Video. Concerned about COVID-19?
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC12

Report: COVID-19 Delta variant cases slowly declining in Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A data model from the University of Virginia is suggesting we might be past the peak of the Delta variant of the coronavirus. Data from the UVA Biocomplexity Institute suggests cases peaked around September 19. “Multiple districts have been in kind of a sustained declining trajectory...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Independent

The Latest: Australian state reports daily virus case record

MELBOURNE, Australia — Australia’s Victoria state on Friday reported a record of 1,838 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths.The daily tally of confirmed cases is the highest in a 24-hour period of any Australian state or territory.It was the ninth consecutive day Australia’s second-most populous state has reported more than 1,000 cases, with active infections soaring to 16,823.The deaths brought Victoria's toll from an outbreak of the delta variant that began in early August to 75. Infections are declining in New South Wales state. Australia’s most populous state reported 646 new confirmed cases and 11 deaths on Friday.___MORE ON THE...
PUBLIC HEALTH
contagionlive.com

Delta Variant Causes Unprecedented COVID-19 Disease in Children

The Arkansas Health Department’s research showed that, as with the rest of the population, Delta is severely infectious for children. COVID-19 is commonly believed to cause mild to asymptomatic cases when contracted by children (18 years of age and younger). However, the emergence of the more infectious Delta variant (B.1.617.2) as the dominant strain in Arkansas led the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) to investigate whether this is still the case.
KIDS
