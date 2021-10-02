CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hennepin County, MN

‘I Thought For Sure I Would Be Fired’: Vaccine Mandate Deadline Arrives For Twin Cities Health Care Systems

By Pafoua Yang
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Time is up for some Minnesota health care workers to get their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Many health systems are requiring them, and Friday is the deadline for employees at Hennepin Health care, Essentia and Allina Health.

WCCO spoke to an Allina Health nurse who wished to stay anonymous in fear of employer retaliation. She said the vaccine mandate ignited concerns over losing jobs. She added that she knows a couple of people who will be fired. Fortunately, her religious exemption was approved.

“Aborted fetal tissues was used to come up with the COVID injection. As a Christian, I’m a 100% against that,” the nurse said.

As reported by UCLA Health, COVID vaccines do not contain aborted fetal cells. Johnson & Johnson have used fetal cell lines — not tissue — when developing and producing their vaccine, and Pfizer and Moderna used fetal cell lines to test their vaccines. UCLA Health reports that fetal cell lines are lab-grown and “thousands of generations removed from the original fetal tissue.”

Allina Health required all employees to get their first dose by Friday or have an approved exemption. So far, more than 95% of Allina Health employees have met the deadline. In a statement, Allina said the rest of the employees will “be processed through our traditional human resources measures.”

Employees fear that could worsen workforce shortages. Sam Fettig, the spokesperson for Minnesota Nurses Association, said in a statement:

“Years of intentional understaffing and cost-cutting left hospitals poorly equipped to handle the pandemic. The burden of those choices fell on patients and nurses at the bedside, who were not provided adequate personal protective equipment, guaranteed time to wash their hands between patients, or paid COVID leave.

“While vaccines are one step that nurses can take to protect themselves, they will not solve the understaffing crisis created by hospitals who have put their revenues ahead of nurses and patient care. There is no shortage of nurses who want to care for patients, there is a shortage of nurses willing to work under the conditions hospitals have created.”

Here is Allina Health’s full statement:

“Allina Health is proud that more than 95% of our employees have met the organization’s requirement of COVID-19 vaccination or approved exemption. Employees who do not have an exemption and have chosen not to get their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by October 1st will be processed through our traditional human resources measures.

We will continue to do everything possible to educate and assist our employees in their decision making process related to getting the vaccine. We believe the vaccine is the best tool we have to address the pandemic and protect our patients, employees and communities, especially those who are particularly vulnerable to COVID and those too young to be eligible for vaccination.”

Earlier this week, nearly 200 healthcare workers sued their employers to block impending vaccine mandates. The group behind the lawsuit include doctors, nurses and technicians.

Health Care System Vaccine Mandate Deadlines:

Allina Health: First dose Oct. 1, second dose by Nov. 1

Hennepin Healthcare: First dose Oct. 31, second dose by Nov. 31

Essentia Health: First dose Oct. 1, second dose by Nov. 1

M Health Fairview: Both influenza and COVID-19 vaccines by Oct. 31

CentraCare: Must complete their vaccination series by Dec. 15

Comments / 20

GrandOak
9d ago

Vaccines do NOT contain fetal tissue NOR is that tissue used at all in the production of SARS-CoV2 vaccines. May have been used in testing during development, but NOT in production. STOP spreading falsehoods!!

Jeffrey Hahn
8d ago

Vaccine shots don't work. Funny how the only people I know that have covid are the one's who got the shot

CBS Minnesota

‘Please Get Your Child Vaccinated’: Children’s Minnesota’s Chief Doctor Pleads With Parents As COVID Cases Rise

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Nationally, COVID-19 cases are down 20% in the last 14 days, but in Minnesota cases are up more than 30%. That’s according to the New York Times. Much of the increase is because of a surge in cases in children. The state is now reporting 3,000 cases per week in children under 12; 996 Minnesota schools have COVID cases and on just one day last week 514 cases were reported in K-12 schools, and 441 of those new cases are among students. “Please get your child vaccinated,” said Dr. Gigi Chawla, the chief of general pediatrics at Children’s Minnesota. Her plea...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

‘We Have Folks Working 100-Hour Workweeks’: Minnesota’s Long-Term Care Facilities Reach Critically Low Staffing

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Health care experts are sharing a worrisome outlook on the viability of some long-term care facilities in Minnesota. These facilities were at the center of the COVID-19 crisis. In the beginning, they were caring for Minnesota’s most vulnerable and finding ways to keep patients healthy while dealing with a PPE shortage. Now it’s transitioned into a staffing crisis that has a ripple effect on families. “We have had chronic workforce shortages, but we’ve never had crisis-level shortages, and that’s where we’re at,” said Patti Cullen, CEO of Care Providers of MN. Cullen says there are 23,000 open positions or 20% of the...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Health Leaders, Hospital CEOs Warn Of COVID ‘Capacity Crisis’ For Minnesota Adults And Children

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Top hospital and long-term care industry leaders say that workers are exhausted and leaving the profession at record-levels, creating a staffing shortage of caregivers as cases increase and hospital beds fill up. Nearly 900 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, a record high for this year, according to the state’s health department data. Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm described the number of hospitalizations as a “capacity crisis” for both adult and children. “Across the state, we have more hospitals reporting that they have zero available adult medical/surgical beds and zero adult ICU bed available during this latest surge,” she said. “This...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: 3,661 New Cases, Positivity Rate Rises To 7.6%

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Health officials on Friday reported 3,661 new cases of COVID-19 and 20 deaths, as the state’s average positivity rate rises to 7.6%. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the state has recorded 735,646 cases of COVID-19 and 8,295 deaths. According to the daily update, four of the deaths reported on Friday took place in September of 2021. Case growth and hospitalization figures have been on the rise; as of last week, Minnesota is seeing 50.1 new cases per 100,000 residents, a figure not seen since fall of 2020. Hospitalizations are reaching 13.6 admissions per 100,000 residents, well into the “high...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Health Leaders Encourage Regular COVID Testing To Stave Off Fall Surge

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One year ago, the state reported about 25,000 cases in September. Last month, more than 65,000 people were sick. On Wednesday, Gov. Tim Walz and President Joe Biden both pushed testing as a tool for slowing to spread of COVID-19. The White House said it will spend a $1 billion to get four times as many rapid at-home tests in stores. Gov. Walz is calling for vaccine and testing requirements for teachers. If you aren’t vaccinated, Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) recommends testing regularly, and says unvaccinated students and people working in schools should test weekly. But outside of known exposures...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

MDH: 11th School Staff Member Dies Due To COVID

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Since the beginning of the pandemic, 11 school staff members have died due to COVID-19, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. MDH reported the 11th death on Thursday. It is the third COVID-19-related death of a school employee for the current school year. Two other deaths were reported in late September. “There are too many sick people in our buildings that aren’t following best practices to control the virus and, to be blunt, too many people dying,” said Denise Specht, president of Education Minnesota. “The experts have told us how to operate schools safely during the pandemic – but...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

‘No One Else Is Willing To Take That Vaccine’: Committee Hears Concerns About Plunging Staff Levels Over Mandate

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A committee heard concerns that workers are leaving nursing homes and state jobs because they must be vaccinated or get tested regularly. Minnesota has about 36,000 state workers, and 26,000 of them report to offices and workplaces — and therefore must be vaccinated. Abbie Tiemann, a certified nursing assistant, described plunging staff levels at the nursing home she worked at, which she did not name. “At our facility, we currently have a 40% to 45% vaccination rate for staff,” Tiemann said. “We’ve come to the point where no one else is willing to take that vaccine. I am one of...
HEALTH
CBS Minnesota

$1,000 Bonus For Hired Workers? Twin Cities Businesses Offering New Incentives To Attract Employees

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The job market was red-hot this summer, but it’s cooling off significantly. Across the nation, there are around 11 million openings, including more than 1 million added in July alone. However, the latest reports show that employers added just 194,000 jobs in September, far below expectations. Still, the unemployment rate has dropped from 5.2% to 4.8%. According to CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger, many jobs remain unfilled because workers don’t want to go back to their pre-pandemic jobs for the wages currently being offered. This situation has local employers coming up with new incentives to attract workers. “I’ve never seen...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: MDH Reports 2,674 New Cases, 32 Deaths

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As Pfizer seeks approval to use its vaccine in younger children, the Minnesota Department of Health reported 2,674 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, along with 32 more deaths. Thirteen of those deaths occurred in September, and one in March. The other 18 happened in October. Two of the dead were in their 30s — one an Anoka County resident, the other from Steele County. The latest figures bring the total case count to 732,001, while 8,275 deaths have been attributed to the virus in Minnesota. The seven-day rolling average positivity rate was last reported at 7.3%, within the “caution” area. As of...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

University Of Minnesota Researchers Find Those Who’ve Had COVID Get Huge Immunity Boost From Vaccine

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — New data is out on how well COVID-19 vaccines work in those who’ve already been infected, and that cutting-edge research is coming from Minnesota. More than 1,000 Minnesotans did test positive for the virus, leaving some to wonder if those who do have natural immunity actually need to get vaccinated. It turns out the answer to that question was actually discovered on the University of Minnesota campus. WCCO spoke with U immunologist Dr. Marc Jenkins. “We wanted to know like how does the immunity you get from the vaccine compare to the kind of immunity you get from the...
SCIENCE
CBS Minnesota

Political Standstill At Capitol Preventing Action On Frontline Worker Pay, Drought Relief

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A political standstill at the Minnesota State Capitol is preventing a special legislative session, putting the fate of bonus pay for frontline workers and drought relief for farmers in limbo. September came and went without lawmakers reconvening in St. Paul, which was long anticipated in order to pass $250 million approved for frontline worker bonuses earlier this year. Republicans and Democrats, one month after the deadline, still haven’t sorted out the differences of their proposals on who qualifies and for how much. But now the scope of the desired session has widened, potentially...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Dates For COVID Community Testing Expand In Some Minnesota Cities

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – COVID-19 community testing dates are expanding in cities around Minnesota. Starting on Oct. 15, the Mankato and St. Cloud testing sites will be open on Friday, and starting Oct. 17, Sunday testing will be offered at Moorhead and Winona. Now, Mankato and St. Cloud will be open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Moorhead and Winona will be open on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and on Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. “Minnesotans deserve to have more no-cost COVID-19 testing options, and we’re taking steps up to expand access to that testing...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Nonprofit’s Free Commercial Driver’s License Training Opens Road To Better Wages, Stability

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The need for truck and bus drivers sparked a local organization to recruit community members to change their lives by getting their commercial driver’s license. We Push For Peace is offering free CDL training. The hope is that people gravitate towards a job that offers stability over street violence. Marcus Hollie, his wife, Cherry, and mother, Sandra, are taking advantage of an opportunity they know will change their lives. “We want to try and get some independence and try and give people in our community to come work for us and with us and have a sense of family,” Hollie...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

CSL Plasma Agrees Not To Ban Donors Based On Gender Identity After Lawsuit

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A national plasma donation company has agreed not to bar people from donating based on their gender identity after being sued by the Minnesota Department of Human Rights. “CSL Plasma reaffirms its commitment of non-discrimination against persons based on their gender or gender identity,” a consent agreement signed by both sides of the lawsuit states. The lawsuit alleged the donation center unlawfully denied a transgender woman and non-binary person from donating because of their respective gender identities. CSL agreed to reviews its policies and modify them if necessary, as well as train its staff members in Minnesota on “LGBTQ+ equity.” “This agreement is yet another example that discrimination against transgender and non-binary Minnesotans is illegal and not in alignment with the values of our state,” DHR Commissioner Rebecca Lucero said in a statement.   More On WCCO.com: Investigation Underway After Body Found In Bloomington As Many As Half A Million Shipping Containers Could Be Waiting Off Ports Of LA, Long Beach 'Insane, It's Been Super Busy': Vet Clinics Overwhelmed, Owners Waiting Weeks To Get Pets Checked Out 'We Have Folks Working 100-Hour Workweeks': Minnesota's Long-Term Care Facilities Reach Critically Low Staffing
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

As Edison High Returns To Class After COVID Outbreak, Teachers Push For Better Protections

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One Minneapolis school is sending students back to class in person Wednesday morning after a COVID-19 outbreak, while some teachers push for better protections. There have been at least 275 outbreaks across Minnesota schools. Most of them are still active. One of the schools recovering from cases is Thomas Edison High School in northeast Minneapolis. Edison staff felt it was more efficient to cut off the spread of a COVID outbreak among students by moving to distance learning for two weeks. On Wednesday, everyone returns to the classroom in person, but while students were at home, staff members were busy making...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler Enters Race For Hennepin Co. Attorney

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Democratic majority leader in the Minnesota House is looking for a new challenge. Rep. Ryan Winkler (DFL-46A) announced Tuesday that he’ll be running for Hennepin County Attorney next year, hoping to replace Mike Freeman, who is not seeking re-election. In recent years, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office has been heavily scrutinized for its handling of police-involved killings and shootings. According to Winkler, new leadership is the best solution. “My focus would be on building relationships in communities across the county, working with law enforcement to change the way we do policing,” he said. “What we’re lacking...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Twin Cities School Seeks Parents To Alleviate Substitute Teacher Shortage

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A school in one of Minnesota’s largest districts is asking its families to help fill its desperate need for substitute teachers. Lisa Carlson, the principal of Woodland Elementary School in the Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan district, left a voicemail last week for her hundreds of students’ parents. “[It was] a plea for substitute teachers, noting that there was a shortage in the district, and at Woodland specifically, and if anyone was willing to go out and get their licensure, that she would appreciate it,” said Bree Axelrod, a mother with three children in the district, including a fifth grader at Woodland. Axelrod...
ROSEMOUNT, MN
Community Policy