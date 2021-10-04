Tulare Parks and Recreation collecting letters for Jack Skellington
The big guy at the North Pole is used to getting letters during Christmas time - but who do you write to during Halloween? Jack Skellington of course! Tulare Parks and Recreation is helping collect letters for the Pumpkin King. Write a letter to him sharing your costume ideas and plans and you'll receive a personalized letter in return. Just send your mail along with a self-addressed and stamped envelope to the following address. Jack Skellington C/O Tulare Senior Center 201 N. F Street Tulare, CA 93274 You are asked to mail your letters before October 22.
