Tulare, CA

Tulare Parks and Recreation collecting letters for Jack Skellington

 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OXqta_0cEc2xRr00 The big guy at the North Pole is used to getting letters during Christmas time - but who do you write to during Halloween?

Jack Skellington of course!

Tulare Parks and Recreation is helping collect letters for the Pumpkin King.

Write a letter to him sharing your costume ideas and plans and you'll receive a personalized letter in return.

Just send your mail along with a self-addressed and stamped envelope to the following address.

Jack Skellington

C/O Tulare Senior Center

201 N. F Street

Tulare, CA 93274

You are asked to mail your letters before October 22.

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

