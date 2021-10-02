CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rugby

Saracens agree terms on £32m takeover by consortium including Pienaar

By Guardian sport
The Guardian
The Guardian
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l5BeG_0cEZEoDQ00
The details of the takeover, which needs to be approved by the RFU and Premiership Rugby, were announced before Saracens’ match against Leicester.

Saracens have announced a takeover deal worth £32m as the club owner hands control to an investment consortium that includes Francois Pienaar, the former South Africa World Cup-winning captain.

Nigel Wray has agreed the terms of a takeover for the former Premiership and European champions by a group of investors led by Dominic Silvester, the chief executive of Enstar Group, a multinational insurance company. The deal will mark the end of Wray’s 26-year club ownership.

The consortium also includes Marco Masotti, the New York-based owner of the Sharks, the South African franchise. Maggie Alphonsi, the former England Women’s World Cup winner and ex-Saracens flanker, will also join the board.

The Breakdown: sign up and get our weekly rugby union email.

“I have given my heart and soul to the club for more than two decades, having chaired Saracens since the first days of professionalism,” said Wray. “Sadly, I’m not getting any younger and I have always wanted to make sure that Saracens is in very safe hands for many future generations. To show our continued enthusiasm for the future of Saracens I will be retaining a significant minority shareholding albeit a passive one.

“I am thrilled to hand over control to the consortium which comprises people who I know well and who understand the culture we’ve been able to create over more than 20 years both on and off the field, particularly within the community through the Saracens Foundation and the Saracens Multi-Academy Trust. I am looking forward to becoming just a fan again and supporting the club I love whilst focusing more of my time on the pioneering work of our amazing Foundation and supporting the build out of the Saracens school programme.”

If the move is approved by the RFU and Premiership Rugby, it will be seen as a clean slate for the club, whose reputation was tarnished by salary cap breaches. Saracens, who have won the Premiership five times along with three European titles, were relegated to the Championship in 2020 and fined £5.36m for the breaches.

Wray’s daughter, Lucy, will remain as the club’s chief executive but her father will be a minority shareholder and a passive investor.

The details of the takeover – which will enable the club to move forward with their new west stand development at the StoneX Stadium and invest in a women’s team – were announced on Saturday morning before the club’s match against Leicester.

Comments / 0

Related
wtaq.com

Rugby-Consortium acquires controlling stake in Saracens for 32 million pounds

(Reuters) – A consortium of investors has agreed terms to acquire a majority controlling stake in Premiership side Saracens for 32 million pounds ($43 million), the club said on Saturday. Saracens, four times Premiership champions and three times European Cup winners in the last five years, were relegated last season...
RUGBY
newschain

Saracens set for major investment after agreeing takeover deal

Saracens owner Nigel Wray has agreed to sell a controlling stake in the club to a consortium which plans to invest £32million to establish them as a global force. The consortium, which is headed by Dominic Silvester, the chief executive of insurance group Enstar, also includes World Cup-winning captain and former Saracen Francois Pienaar.
RUGBY
The Independent

Desperate for Danny: Ward joins the international goalkeepers who have blundered

Danny Ward joined a lengthy goalkeeping roll-call of shame with his own goal in Wales’ 2-2 World Cup qualifying draw in the Czech Republic Here, PA looks at some of the most shocking clangers between the international sticks.Rene Higuita, Cameroon 2 Colombia 1, World Cup 1990:On this day at the FIFA World Cup 📅: In 1990 Roger Milla scored twice in Naples to send Cameroon 🇨🇲 to the quarter-finals against Colombia 🇨🇴 with a little help from René Higuita.See all the action from the 2018 @FIFAWorldCup on @ITV pic.twitter.com/KEjAD85XrP— ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 23, 2018Eccentric goalkeeper Higuita would later...
FIFA
The Independent

Aaron Ramsey refuses to blame Danny Ward after his howler costs Wales in Prague

Aaron Ramsey absolved Danny Ward of blame for his World Cup howler in Wales’ 2-2 draw with the Czech Republic.With the score 1-1 four minutes into the second half of a thrilling Prague qualifier, Ward miscontrolled a Ramsey back pass in front of his own goal.The Leicester goalkeeper tried to remedy the situation but he touched the ball onto a post and it went in off him for a bizarre own goal.🇨🇿 2-2 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿Tra bo dau 🤩These two 🙌#CZEWAL | #TogetherStronger pic.twitter.com/yH8Tt0CwPw— Wales 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@Cymru) October 8, 2021Ward’s blushes were spared slightly when Daniel James accepted Harry Wilson’s pass to...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consortium#Rugby Union#European#Enstar Group#Sharks#South African#The Saracens Foundation#Rfu#Premiership Rugby
The Independent

Sam Tomkins: Winning Grand Final with Catalans would rank among career highs

Sam Tomkins says winning Saturday’s Super League Grand Final with Catalans Dragons would rank “as high as anything” on his list of achievements in the sport.What would be a maiden Super League title for the French outfit would be a fourth for Tomkins, who was part of the Wigan sides that tasted Grand Final glory in 2010, 2013 and 2018.Asked ahead of the Old Trafford showdown against St Helens where victory in the match would rank for him, the 32-year-old England captain – named Man of Steel for the second time in his career earlier this week – said: “As...
RUGBY
The Independent

Wales bounce back from Danny Ward blunder to pick up a point in Prague

Wales battled back from conceding a bizarre Danny Ward own goal to keep their World Cup qualifying hopes alive with a 2-2 draw against the Czech Republic in Prague.The returning Aaron Ramsey gave Wales a 36th-minute lead, although that was quickly wiped out by Jakub Pesek after Ward had failed to gather Filip Novak’s shot.Ward was left even more red-faced four minutes after the restart after miscontrolling Ramsey’s backpass and getting the final touch on the Czechs’ second goal.However, Daniel James secured the point Wales more than deserved in a thrilling contest.The draw leaves Wales and the Czech Republic locked...
WORLD
The Independent

Andorra vs England prediction: How will World Cup qualifier play out?

England face Andorra in qualifying for the 2022 World Cup on Saturday evening as the Three Lions look to consolidate their place at the top of Group I.England are currently in pole position to clinch the sole automatic qualification spot for the World Cup in Qatar, four points clear of Albania and five points ahead of Poland having each played six games.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and match updates as England play AndorraGareth Southgate’s side have the luxury of some straightforward fixtures to see out the campaign, with a trip to group minnows San Marino awaiting on the final day of...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Rugby
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

England and Australia given the green light for Ashes series

England and Australia has been given the green light for Ashes series. England captain Joe Root last week refused to confirm he would tour Australia, while opposing counterpart Tim Paine had suggested the tourists would pitch up for the series with or without their talisman skipper. Australia’s rigid Covid-19 restrictions...
SPORTS
The Independent

‘Spartan’ Tyson Fury delivers as England look forward – Sunday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 10.BoxingTyson Fury delivered.Don’t ever doubt me, when the chips are down I always deliver!— TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) October 10, 2021WE ARE SPARTANS ⚔️ Thank you #TeamFury 👊🏽👑 pic.twitter.com/wFLRpcxZDx— TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) October 10, 2021Wow. What a fight that was @Tyson_Fury 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 #TysonWilder3— Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) October 10, 2021Incredible that fight ! @Tyson_Fury @BronzeBomber— Gary Neville (@GNev2) October 10, 2021That’s why @Tyson_Fury !! The Best … What an incredible fight...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

James Ward-Prowse backs England star Phil Foden to ‘go a long way’ in football

James Ward-Prowse has backed England colleague Phil Foden to go a “long, long way” after his starring role in the World Cup qualifying victory in AndorraFoden ran the show against the Group I minnows, twice picking out fine passes which led to Ben Chilwell and Bukayo Saka scoring on the way to a 5-0 win.Tammy Abraham added a third before Ward-Prowse tucked home the rebound after his penalty was saved and Jack Grealish completed the rout with his first England goal.But it was the display of 21-year-old Foden which caught the eye, with Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate purring about...
WORLD
The Independent

Is Estonia v Wales on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch World Cup qualifier

Wales face a trip to Estonia tonight in a must-win qualifier for the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar.Rob Page’s men could only manage a goalless draw with the Estonians when they faced each other in Cardiff last month, and they will need a significantly improved performance here to earn three points.Belgium are comfortably top of Group E with 16 points from six matches, with Wales third on eight points having played five, putting them behind the Czech Republic on goal difference.Finishing second would give Wales a shot at qualifying via Uefa’s play-off system, but with the Belgians to play...
UEFA
The Independent

Kieffer Moore’s goal secures vital Wales win against Estonia

Wales secured a precious World Cup qualifying victory over Estonia as Kieffer Moore gave them a 1-0 win in Tallinn.Cardiff striker Moore – who was later booked and will be suspended for next month’s home game against Belarus – prodded home from close range after 12 minutes.In the race for a runners-up spot behind Belgium, and the March play-off places that comes with it, Wales stay third in Group E behind the Czech Republic The Czechs were 2-0 winners over Belarus to extend their superior goal difference and Wales may still have to rely on their Nations League success to...
WORLD
The Independent

Estonia vs Wales result: Kieffer Moore goal keeps Dragons on course for World Cup play-off

Wales secured a precious World Cup qualifying victory over Estonia as Kieffer Moore gave them a 1-0 win in Tallinn.Cardiff striker Moore – who was later booked and will be suspended for next month’s home game against Belarus – prodded home from close range after 12 minutes.In the race for a runners-up spot behind Belgium, and the March play-off place that comes with it, Wales stay third in Group E behind the Czech Republic.The Czechs were 2-0 winners over Belarus to extend their superior goal difference and Wales may still have to rely on their Nations League success to confirm...
WORLD
The Guardian

The Guardian

29K+
Followers
20K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy