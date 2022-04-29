Tyson Fury’s next fight: What’s next after beating Dillian Whyte?

Tyson Fury is one of the most famous athletes and fighters on the planet, and millions of fight fans around the world are wondering when Tyson Fury’s next fight will be? Assuming he doesn’t retire, there are still a few interesting fight options in the WBC champion’s future.

Check Out: The next big UFC action! Including odds, fight cards, and much more

Who will Tyson Fury’s next fight be against?

The options are endless when you are the best and most popular heavyweight in the world. If Fury ends up breaking his retirement promise to his wife Paris, there are still a few fascinating matchups available against top-10 heavyweights Oleksandr Usyk, Anthony Joshua, and Andy Ruiz, Jr.

The Ukrainian: Usyk is the one fighter that has a case to be considered the top heavyweight in the world instead of Fury. If he were to beat Joshua in their rematch, a super-fight between the two best and the men with all the belts is the only fight that makes sense.

Usyk is the one fighter that has a case to be considered the top heavyweight in the world instead of Fury. If he were to beat Joshua in their rematch, a super-fight between the two best and the men with all the belts is the only fight that makes sense. Battle for England II: If Joshua gets sweet revenge against Usyk, another battle between English heavyweight greats — like Fury vs Whyte — would be an easy sell. Especially, if it took place across the pound.

If Joshua gets sweet revenge against Usyk, another battle between English heavyweight greats — like Fury vs Whyte — would be an easy sell. Especially, if it took place across the pound. Andy: While Ruiz, Jr. would not be the sexiest opponent option, as another fighter whose skills are hidden by a less than stellar physique, it makes a matchup with Fury fitting while still being competitively intriguing.

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte recap

The heavyweight battle for the United Kingdom was also a mandatory showdown between the WBC king and the top contender in the division. Unfortunately, it was a showcase of the talent divide between the two fighters.

What happened: Over six rounds of action, “The Gypsy King” outstruck his opponent in total strikes, jabs, and power punches. While his accuracy stats weren’t stellar, they were when it came to the power strikes as Fury landed on nearly 50% of his hardest-hitting shots. In the end, those punches were “The Body Snatcher’s” eventual undoing and led to a sixth-round knockout victory for Fury.

The fallout: Following the bout, Fury revealed he had promised his wife to retire after his trilogy bout with Deontay Wilder last year. However, he returned for one more scrap to compete in front of his countrymen in Wembley Stadium. With that done, he suggested this could be the end of his run in the sport.

The roadmap: It’s unclear if Fury will keep his promise but there is reason to believe he could walk away from the sport at 33. However, a fight with the winner of Usyk vs Joshua II could be the sort of money and legacy opportunity “The Gypsy King” couldn’t refuse.

What makes Tyson Fury so popular?

Credit: Sean Michael Ham/TGB Promotions

The Gypsy Eccentric: In a sport long known for some eccentric and odd characters, Tyson Fury has somehow been able to stand above the rest in that unique fraternity, literally and figuratively. And that is why — along with his outstanding skills as a pugilist — he has become a beloved figure around the world.

Tyson Fury record : 31-0-1 (24 knockouts)

: 31-0-1 (24 knockouts) Fury is a rarity in still owning an unbeaten record despite having faced some of the best boxers of his time. That includes Wilder and former heavyweight great Wladimir Klitschko .

His victory over the aforementioned Klitschko in 2015 was the moment Fury went from a fringe star to one of the biggest names in the sport. As he handed the Ukrainian legend his first loss in nine years.

Fury is also one of the few star boxers that have a liking for mixed martial arts and has suggested on several occasions interest in eventually competing in the cage when he is done boxing.

The 6-foot-9-inch champion took his varied talents to WWE in 2019 when he faced fellow big man Braun Strowman in a match that ended up being one of the best at that year’s Crown Jewel event.

Fury had some interesting strategies for his rematch with Wilder, including masturbating seven times a day to build his stamina and toughening up his knuckles by dipping them in petrol for five minutes a day.

What is Tyson Fury’s net worth?

The measure of a fighter is often down to the money they’ve made throughout their career. Tyson Fury’s net worth is estimated to be $30 million .

More must-reads: