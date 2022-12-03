Tyson Fury’s next fight: ‘Gypsy King’ returns tonight

Tyson Fury’s next fight is set and will be his second foray into a trilogy fight. Because on Dec. 3, the “Gypsy King” returns to action against a man he last faced in 2014, and already has two victories over.

Also read: WWE rumors roundup – Get the dirt from the top wrestling show in the world

Who will Tyson Fury’s next fight be against?

Following his win over Dillian Whyte in April, the WBC heavyweight king claimed he was calling it a career, and his fourth-round technical knockout win would be his fight game swan song. However, it wasn’t long before he seemed to walk back those comments and started pushing for a “Battle of Britain” with Anthony Joshua.

At the back end of the summer, it seemed like a bout with Joshua was all but guaranteed. Unfortunately, like many big fight negotiations in boxing, the talks fell apart and he will now face a different fellow Englishman in former foe Derek Chisora.

How to watch Fury vs Chisora 3 on Dec. 3

Fury vs Chisora takes place on Dec. 3 in Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London

The card will air exclusively on the streaming service ESPN+

The main card will kick off at 12 PM ET, with main event walkouts at 4 PM ET

Tyson Fury vs Derek Chisora 3 preview

After failing to secure a scrap with multi-belt champion Oleksandr Usyk, and then with fellow English heavyweight star Anthony Joshua, “The Gypsy King” has settled on a third fight with Chisora as his return to the ring. The heavyweight champion will be looking for a three-fight streak on “War.”

The History: Before Fury became one of the most famous fighters in the world and a heavyweight legend, his bouts with Chisora were his biggest claims to fame. The two first fought in 2011 at Wembley Arena. Fury took home the victory by unanimous decision on that night. The pair then had a rematch three years later which Fury also won. This time Chisora quit on his stool following the tenth round.

High Risk, Low Reward: There is nothing to gain in this fight for Fury. While he is sure to be a massive favorite and should win easily, a loss would be a major hit to his legacy. In the end, he was dead set on competing in his country on Dec. 3 and took a booking that would give him the best chance of making that happen and selling out the venue it takes place.

Fury vs Chisora III betting odds: Fury -2500, Chisora +1200

The bottom line: This fight isn’t near the relevancy level of Fury’s recent fights, but it is a notable clash for English boxing fans nonetheless. If Chisora were somehow able to score the upset, it wouldn’t be one of the biggest of the year. It would be one of the biggest shockers in boxing history.

What makes Tyson Fury so popular?

Credit: Frank Micelotta/Fox Sports/PictureGroup

The Gypsy Eccentric: In a sport long known for some eccentric and odd characters, Tyson Fury has somehow been able to stand above the rest in that unique fraternity, literally and figuratively. And that is why — along with his outstanding skills as a pugilist — he has become a beloved figure around the world.

Tyson Fury record : 31-0-1 (24 knockouts)

: 31-0-1 (24 knockouts) Fury is a rarity in still owning an unbeaten record despite having faced some of the best boxers of his time. That includes Wilder and former heavyweight great Wladimir Klitschko .

His victory over the aforementioned Klitschko in 2015 was the moment Fury went from a fringe star to one of the biggest names in the sport. As he handed the Ukrainian legend his first loss in nine years.

Fury is also one of the few star boxers that have a liking for mixed martial arts and has suggested on several occasions interest in eventually competing in the cage when he is done boxing.

The 6-foot-9-inch champion took his varied talents to WWE in 2019 when he faced fellow big man Braun Strowman in a match that ended up being one of the best at that year’s Crown Jewel event.

Fury had some interesting strategies for his rematch with Wilder, including masturbating seven times a day to build his stamina and toughening up his knuckles by dipping them in petrol for five minutes a day.

What is Tyson Fury’s net worth?

The measure of a fighter is often down to the money they’ve made throughout their career. Tyson Fury’s net worth is estimated to be $30 million .

More must-reads: