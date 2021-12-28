ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyson Fury’s next fight: Everything you need to know

By Jason Burgos
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

Tyson Fury is one of the most famous athletes and fighters on the planet, and millions of fight fans around the world are wondering when Tyson Fury’s next fight will be following his destructive win over Deontay Wilder in their trilogy fight on October 9.

Who will Tyson Fury’s next fight be against?

Credit: Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

With two wins over the scariest heavyweight in the sport on his resume and a sparkling 30-0-1 record, the boxing world really is Fury’s oyster. When the English behemoth is ready to return to the ring, bouts against UFC heavyweight star Francis Ngannou , Anthony Joshua , and Dillian Whyte seem like fitting follow-ups to the Wilder trilogy finale.

  • The UFC Heavyweight: The current heavyweight king of the UFC, Ngannou, could become a free agent in the new year. If Fury wants to continue to bank big pay days, a matchup between two of the very best heavyweights in boxing and MMA would be an easy sell to an audience of fans that watch both sports.
  • A Diminished Mega-Fight: The marquee value of Fury vs Joshua is diminished after the latters recent defeat, but they are still the two biggest combat sports athletes in the UK, and a stadium fight would bring in boatloads of cash at the gate, and probably on pay-per-view.
  • Battle for England: This week the WBC made Whyte the mandatory challenger for Fury and their title. The question is, will Fury live up to his championship responsibility or look for another massive payday elsewhere?
Jake Paul’s next fight: Everything you need to know

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 3 recap

Even though “The Gypsy King” never lost in his three fights against Wilder, their trilogy of bouts will go down as one of the best ever, and likely the best in heavyweight history.

What happened: Over 11 hellacious rounds, Fury and Wilder battled back-and-forth in their third and final bout with each man knocking the other down on multiple occasions. However, the heart of “The Bronze Bomber” as he was pummeled over the final few rounds and kept coming forward is the lasting memory for many fans after the fight.

That crazy 3rd and 4th round: The third and fourth rounds will go down in boxing lore as some of the wildest momentum changes in just six minutes. In the third, Fury knocked Wilder down and surely gave the American’s legion of fans fears their champion would have his shortest showing of the series. But he survived and knocked Fury down twice in the following round to set the stage for a wild next seven frames.

Fury reigns supreme: Despite the knockdowns, Fury rose from the ashes of Wilder’s power — just like he did in the first fight — and retook control of the matchup. Boxing up his opponent for the rest of the fight. Knocking him down again in the tenth, then finishing him off once and for all in the eleventh.

Mike Tyson’s next fight: Everything you need to know

What makes Tyson Fury so popular?

The Gypsy Eccentric: In a sport long known for some eccentric and odd characters, Tyson Fury has somehow been able to stand above the rest in that unique fraternity, literally and figuratively. And that is why — along with his outstanding skills as a pugilist — he has become a beloved figure around the world.

  • Fury is a rarity in still owning an unbeaten record at 30-0-1 despite having faced some of the best boxers of his time. That includes Wilder and former heavyweight great Wladimir Klitschko .
  • His victory over the aforementioned Klitschko in 2015 was the moment Fury went from fringe star to one of the biggest names in the sport. As he handed the Ukrainian legend his first loss in nine years.
  • Fury is also one of the few star boxers that has a liking for mixed martial arts, and has suggested on several occasions interest in eventually competing in the cage when he is done boxing.
  • The 6-foot-9-inch champion took his varied talents to WWE in 2019 when he faced fellow big man Braun Strowman in a match that ended up being one of the best at that year’s Crown Jewel event.
  • Fury had some interesting strategies for his rematch with Wilder, including masturbating seven times a day to build his stamina and toughening up his knuckles by dipping them in petrol for five minutes a day.

What is Tyson Fury’s net worth?

The measure of a fighter is often down to the money they’ve made throughout their career. Tyson Fury’s net worth is estimated to be between $90 and 135 million .

Manny Pacquiao’s next fight: Everything you need to know

