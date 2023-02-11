Tyson Fury’s next fight: 3 opponent options, including Anthony Joshua

Tyson Fury’s next fight is yet to be determined, but following his Dec. 3 win over Derek Chisora, the heavyweight boxing world is his oyster. We take a look at three possible future opponents and recap his third straight win over his fellow Englishman.

Who will Tyson Fury’s next fight be against?

The options are nearly endless for what Tyson Fury does next in combat sports. For an athlete so popular and beloved, he can get into scraps beyond just the boxing ring. That is why matchups with champion Oleksandr Usyk, former titlist Anthony Joshua, or former UFC heavyweight king Francis Ngannou are all strong possibilities in 2023.

The Ukrainian: A Fury vs Usyk fight is the biggest that can be made in the division right now. Plus, the Ukrainian went face to face with the “Gypsy King” after his latest victory to hype the idea. All signs point towards a fight between the two best heavyweights on the planet.

Before the Chisora booking, a Fury vs Joshua fight was expected to happen. However, this is boxing and nothing is ever guaranteed until contracts are signed. If a bout with Usyk can’t be made, revisiting the Joshua negotiations is extremely likely. The Predator: After UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou was released from his contract, a long-hyped matchup with Fury seems as possible as ever. Making it all the more realistic is “Gypsy King” recently suggesting a boxing rules matchup using MMA gloves and inside a cage.

Tyson Fury vs Derek Chisora 3 recap

Fury and Chisora entered the fight with two previous bouts of history and a little bit older. Nevertheless, nothing changed as the “Gypsy King” once again dominated his fellow Englishman en route to a tenth-round technical knockout.

What happened: Fury used the matchup as another showcase of his unorthodox and dynamic boxing skills. He used a strong jab throughout and forced Chisora to often turtle up in defense as he had no answer for his foe’s boxing excellence and could not find a way to close the distance on his much taller opponent.

The fallout: Several times Fury landed shots that badly stunned Chisora. However, props to the veteran for showing his toughness and never quitting at any time. But the abuse did become too much for the referee to bear and he called an end to the fight with 10 seconds left in the tenth round. Awarding Fury his fourth straight KO win.

The roadmap: The most logical option is a massive matchup with Usyk. Unfortunately, big-time fight negotiations in boxing are absurdly hard to get done and all possibilities are in play until contracts are signed.

What makes Tyson Fury so popular?

Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The Gypsy Eccentric: In a sport long known for some eccentric and odd characters, Tyson Fury has somehow been able to stand above the rest in that unique fraternity, literally and figuratively. And that is why — along with his outstanding skills as a pugilist — he has become a beloved figure around the world.

Tyson Fury record : 31-0-1 (24 knockouts)

: 31-0-1 (24 knockouts) Fury is a rarity in still owning an unbeaten record despite having faced some of the best boxers of his time. That includes Wilder and former heavyweight great Wladimir Klitschko .

His victory over the aforementioned Klitschko in 2015 was the moment Fury went from a fringe star to one of the biggest names in the sport. As he handed the Ukrainian legend his first loss in nine years.

Fury is also one of the few star boxers that have a liking for mixed martial arts and has suggested on several occasions interest in eventually competing in the cage when he is done boxing.

The 6-foot-9-inch champion took his varied talents to WWE in 2019 when he faced fellow big man Braun Strowman in a match that ended up being one of the best at that year’s Crown Jewel event.

Fury had some interesting strategies for his rematch with Wilder, including masturbating seven times a day to build his stamina and toughening up his knuckles by dipping them in petrol for five minutes a day.

What is Tyson Fury’s net worth?

The measure of a fighter is often down to the money they’ve made throughout their career. Tyson Fury’s net worth is estimated to be $30 million .

